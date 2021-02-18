WATCH NOW: Columbus Community Hospital moves forward with field house project

“…Then we will start the process of engaging a general contractor and get all of the key stakeholders involved in the design and development (of) the project,” he said. “That’s something that’s been very important to me over the years… I feel you get a better project, a better product, when you involve the end-users of that space.”

According to Hansen, the goal has been improving wellness in the Columbus community.

Hansen said it began in 2012 with CCH’s community health needs assessment, which is done every three years.

“It tells us what some of the health care issues are in our community and what people need," he said. "So we had to think, ‘Well, how do we operationalize that? What kind of brick-and-mortar project do we build to address wellness issues? Those issues include obesity, mental health, engaging people in physical activity and better nutrition.’”

The Wellness Center, which is 6-years-old, was the first phase of this initiative. At that time, the Y had been in a building that started falling apart, and the organization moved into the CCH facility.