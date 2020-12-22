WATCH NOW: Columbus Community Hospital offers weight loss and healthy lifestyle program online

Kari Brock is a past participant. She took part in CHIP in 2017 and again in early 2020.

Her motivation was to learn more about general health and wellbeing from a reliable source. That is when she looked into CHIP.

“I figured that if the hospital was promoting the program, then it must be the best resource to go to,” Brock said.

Brock, who works at home health and hospice services at CCH, learned a lot the first time she took CHIP, but signed up again as a refresher.

“I don’t know if I was quite ready the first time for the amount of information I was going to be given. I thought it was going to be things I heard before, but a lot of it was new. Rewatching the videos for a second time was eye-opening. I caught so many things I didn’t the first time,” she said.

What she appreciates most is that she said CHIP isn’t an all-or-nothing program.

“You can take what you want from it and apply it to your life,” she said.

Brock has incorporated a lot of what she learned into her life and has continued with the monthly support group called Club CHIP, which is for people who have successfully completed the CHIP program.