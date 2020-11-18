WATCH NOW: Columbus Council appoints Contreras as officer

The Columbus City Council appointed Gabriel Contreras as a police officer on Monday night.

Contreras, who has worked as a security guard and a corrections officer, was born in Los Angeles, California, and moved to Nebraska as a teenager.

“I grew up (in) one of the roughest neighborhoods in the country, south central LA,” he said. “I went through the (1992) Rodney King riots, all the gang violence that exploded in the (19)90s in California.”

Contreras said his experience living in California shaped who he is today and informed the police officer he hopes to be.

“I’ve grown up in rough areas, urban areas,” he said. “I feel like the knowledge of being raised there is going to help out a lot.”

He noted he wouldn’t trade his experience growing up in Los Angeles for anything.

“It taught me a lot of things,” he added. “I know Columbus has a huge Hispanic population … I feel like it’s good for them to see other Hispanic people, you know, being police officers and helping out (the) community so they know they can be that someday too and then we’re there to help them.”

Contreras is bilingual, Police Chief Charles Sherer noted.