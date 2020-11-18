WATCH NOW: Columbus Council appoints Contreras as officer

The Columbus City Council appointed Gabriel Contreras as a police officer on Monday night.
Contreras, who has worked as a security guard and a corrections officer, was born in Los Angeles, California, and moved to Nebraska as a teenager.
“I grew up (in) one of the roughest neighborhoods in the country, south central LA,” he said. “I went through the (1992) Rodney King riots, all the gang violence that exploded in the (19)90s in California.”
Contreras said his experience living in California shaped who he is today and informed the police officer he hopes to be.
“I’ve grown up in rough areas, urban areas,” he said. “I feel like the knowledge of being raised there is going to help out a lot.”
He noted he wouldn’t trade his experience growing up in Los Angeles for anything.
“It taught me a lot of things,” he added. “I know Columbus has a huge Hispanic population … I feel like it’s good for them to see other Hispanic people, you know, being police officers and helping out (the) community so they know they can be that someday too and then we’re there to help them.”
Contreras is bilingual, Police Chief Charles Sherer noted.
“We’re excited about Officer Candidate Contreras’ addition to the department,” Sherer said in an email. “Not only does he bring his bilingual skills to the department, but it’s important to have Latino officers on the force in an endeavor to continue to improve community contacts and confidence with our growing Latino community.”
His background in corrections will also be valuable, Sherer added.
“He brings a perspective of dealing with people in difficult situations that will help dealing with difficult people on the street,” Sherer said. “We’re excited about his future with the department and wish him the best as he assimilates to the Columbus Police Department and our community."
On the way to becoming a police officer, Contreras faced some challenges. For example, he dropped out of high school.
“I just didn’t like Nebraska when I moved here. I didn’t like school … I wasn’t into it. It was not what I wanted,” Contreras said. “Eventually I grew up, (turned) 18, I started working and I realized that in order for me to move forward in life, I had to get my education so I got my GED.”
He eventually started working as a security guard and in 2011 decided he wanted to be a police officer.
“The way I was raised in California, you know, we don’t have a good relationship with the police … I grew up with that stigma that, you know, police officers are not here to help you,” Contreras added. “(I) started working security and working a lot with police officers. I saw all the bad treatment that they get and I think it’s a thankless job.”
He wanted to become a police officer, and said he took a pay cut to work for corrections in Dodge County.
Nine years after he decided he wanted to become a police officer, he addressed Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and the City Council as the Council voted to appoint him, subject to completing all tests and training.
“That was awesome. They accepted me warmly,” he said. “I highly appreciated that.”
Other City happenings
*The Board of Parks Commissioners meeting scheduled for Nov. 17 was canceled as a COVID-19 precaution, said City officials. Public Property Director Doug Moore said some board members and City staff were quarantining due to possible exposures. Board Chair Brad Hansen said any items on the agenda would be moved to the board’s January meeting as there is traditionally no December meeting.
*City Engineer Rick Bogus said that 15th Street should be open for use by the end of this week. The completion date of the 15th Street reconstruction project was extended to Nov. 8, 2021, during Monday’s City Council meeting, but Bogus said this move was just for Community Development Block Grant paperwork.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
