WATCH NOW: Columbus Dairy Queen to be expand

"We'll hopefully have our drive-through flow much better. That's been a huge thing...with (the line of) cars going out into the street," Classen said. "That's their whole goal, is to fix the problems we've had in the past -- the drive-through, the dining room being too small, the employees being on top of each other in the chill area where we're making ice cream stuff."

In the meantime, Classen said, some employees will be taking a leave of absence, with plans to return once the Columbus location reopens. Others, like her, will be working at other Dairy Queens in the area.

Classen will be taking over as general manager of a Dairy Queen in Norfolk while the Columbus location is being rebuilt.

"I'll go up and manage that one while we're down, but then I'll come back," Classen said.

Classen said the Columbus location has adjusted its hours in anticipation of the close.

"Right now we're closing the dining room at 8 p.m. all seven days (of the week) but the drive-through will be open until 10 p.m.," Classen said.