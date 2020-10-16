WATCH NOW: Columbus FD in third year of volunteer academy

The Columbus Fire Department is in the middle of its third year of a volunteer academy, which trains those who are interested in volunteering, and Chief Dan Miller is pleased.
The three-month-long course teaches the basics of firefighting and, those who complete it, are inducted into CFD’s volunteer roster.
“When they successfully graduate the academy, they test with the state fire marshal training division and they receive a nationally recognized certification as Firefighter 1 and Hazardous Materials Hazmat Operation,” Miller said. “That is our baseline level entry into the fire department and they are considered a firefighter if they successfully graduate.”
This year, seven individuals are participating in the academy, six from Columbus and one from Monroe. One of these trainees is Carlos Velazquez of Columbus.
Born in Mexico, Velazquez grow up in California and moved to Columbus in 1996. He served in the U.S. Army for about 15 years and now owns a window tinting business.
Velazquez enjoys helping others and learned about the academy while he was tinting windows for the fire department; a buddy told him that he could start volunteering.
“So they set me up right away for an interview, I got in right away. I guess once you finish the training, as long as you pass and everything, they offer you a position there,” Velazquez said.
Although he enjoys the training, he noted that it’s also pretty difficult.
“Oh man, I love it. It’s hard, I’ll be honest, it’s hard … I’ve been trying to keep in shape by going to the gym but that’s not enough,” he said. “There’s a lot of learning. There’s a lot of online stuff that we have to do.”
But, Velazquez noted that knowledge gained from his stint in the military has assisted with the training, including having the discipline needed to listen to instructors and knowing how to react in high-pressure situations.
“I want to be an example for my kids,” Velazquez said, who has eight children. “I want them to see their daddy do something for the community or for CFD…”
Miller said the academy is about a month into its program.
“This past week, they learned about the use of ground ladders and ladder rescue. The week before that, they worked on ropes and rope rescue,” Miller said. “Right now, we’re approximately a third of the way through their curriculum. They’ve also learned a lot about personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus, respiratory protection, fire hoses and nozzles and for seizures to be effective and safe.”
A big goal of the program is ensuring that those who become volunteers know how to be safe in various surroundings and how to be effective.
“One thing that we strive to do through the academy is make sure that our firefighters on the fire ground are safe operators and are aware of what’s going on because the fire ground is a very dynamic place,” Miller said. “It’s very dangerous if you don’t know what’s going on.”
“It is now a rite of passage to gain membership with the volunteers that a person has to pass the academy and receive their state certification to be accepted as a member,” Miller said.
Velazquez commented on the depth of knowledge of the academy’s instructors.
“Those people out there, those ones who are training us, they really know their stuff. There’s so much stuff to learn and I really like it,” Velazquez said. “Right now, we still have like two, two-and-a-half months left.”
He added that his younger children are excited to see their father become a firefighter and keep inquiring about seeing a fire truck.
“My kids are pretty proud of me,” Velazquez said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
