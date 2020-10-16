WATCH NOW: Columbus FD in third year of volunteer academy

Although he enjoys the training, he noted that it’s also pretty difficult.

“Oh man, I love it. It’s hard, I’ll be honest, it’s hard … I’ve been trying to keep in shape by going to the gym but that’s not enough,” he said. “There’s a lot of learning. There’s a lot of online stuff that we have to do.”

But, Velazquez noted that knowledge gained from his stint in the military has assisted with the training, including having the discipline needed to listen to instructors and knowing how to react in high-pressure situations.

“I want to be an example for my kids,” Velazquez said, who has eight children. “I want them to see their daddy do something for the community or for CFD…”

Miller said the academy is about a month into its program.

“This past week, they learned about the use of ground ladders and ladder rescue. The week before that, they worked on ropes and rope rescue,” Miller said. “Right now, we’re approximately a third of the way through their curriculum. They’ve also learned a lot about personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus, respiratory protection, fire hoses and nozzles and for seizures to be effective and safe.”