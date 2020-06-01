WATCH NOW: Columbus Fire Department moves into new station

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Columbus Fire Department is officially moved into its new building at 4630 Howard Blvd.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, only invited guests attended the dedication held Sunday – including city officials and fire department members and volunteers.
The new fire station, funded by half of a $16-million bond, boosts increased hygienic features – such as more hand washing stations, more space to open and clean units, a positive pressurized living space to stop the spread of illness and extra laundering facilities – as well as increased workspace, a better ability to get vehicles out more quickly and a better location on the west side of town.
“For 90-plus years, the previous headquarters of CFD served the members of this fire department. Protecting us in safety, each and every member will be supercharged by the functionality of this facility,” Fire Chief Dan Miller said during the dedication.
“… As it continues to grow, this station will serve the Columbus community, hopefully for another 90 years. It’s a blessing and a privilege that no member takes for granted.”
Miller thanked WSFK Architects, B-D Construction and members of the Columbus City Council, as well as Mayor Jim Bulkley, City Administrator Tara Vasicek and City Engineer Rick Bogus. He also thanked the taxpayers who approved the bond in 2018.
“I would also like to recognize our members who put a ton of hard work into moving, setting up and cleaning and outfitting this fire station. They put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it,” Miller said. “There was a lot of excitement about moving into this facility. The red shift, the black shift, the green shift, all put in a lot of hours towards this. A lot of volunteers participated.”
Looking to the future, Miller said officials are in the planning phase of improvements to the Charlie Lewis Fire Station on 8th Street. Located on the east side of town, the Charlie Lewis station is staffed solely by volunteers currently.
Miller told The Telegram after the dedication that plans include remodeling that station for living spaces for staff. The hope is that this would aid in balancing call response as, typically, all calls come at once.
“We want to be able to serve with a balance and together,” he noted.
Until then, a more reliable fire engine has been moved to the Charlie Lewis Fire Station so that those volunteers can respond to calls more safely and efficiently.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back an open house for the new fire station, though Miller said he is hopeful that one will be able to take place for the public in 30 to 60 days. The same thing happened with the new Columbus Police Department building, which was also partly funded by the bond and opened earlier this year.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate with our members so far,” Miller said. “We’ve been in the mix of this for a good 60 days and we’ve had no one get sick.”
Mayor Jim Bulkley agreed.
“I think it was almost 75% that said yes to this and our police station,” Bulkley said. “It’s a sad state that we can’t have a public gathering today to show this off. To show them what we’ve done, what we have, but we will at some point soon.”
Bulkley also thanked members of the Columbus City Council, including those who have been involved since the project’s early planning stages – Rich Jablonski, Charlie Bahr, John Lohr and Ron Schilling. Vasicek and Bogus were also instrumental in ensuring that the project came together and that funds were used wisely.
“All in all, the point is, we needed this. The community said, ‘Do it.’ It was done well, and we’re proud of it,” Bulkley said. “And we’re proud of all of you, of what you do for us. Never forget that. Thank you all for what you’ve done and what you continue to do.”
The National Anthem and flag-raising kicked off the event and The Rev. Michael Klatt of Peace Lutheran Church gave invocation and benediction.
The dedication ended with Columbus Fire Department members and volunteers pushing the very first fire engine to enter the building into the bay, which, according to Miller, has historical significance.
“In years past, when there were horse-drawn fire apparatuses, the firefighters would come back from fires cold, tired and wet, they would pull the carriages up in front of the fire station, disconnect the team of horses and, while the horses were being put up, they would push the cart back up into the fire station,” Miller explained. “To commemorate that, as we open this new fire station, we will push the fire engine into the fire station.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
