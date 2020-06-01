WATCH NOW: Columbus Fire Department moves into new station

“We’ve been pretty fortunate with our members so far,” Miller said. “We’ve been in the mix of this for a good 60 days and we’ve had no one get sick.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley agreed.

“I think it was almost 75% that said yes to this and our police station,” Bulkley said. “It’s a sad state that we can’t have a public gathering today to show this off. To show them what we’ve done, what we have, but we will at some point soon.”

Bulkley also thanked members of the Columbus City Council, including those who have been involved since the project’s early planning stages – Rich Jablonski, Charlie Bahr, John Lohr and Ron Schilling. Vasicek and Bogus were also instrumental in ensuring that the project came together and that funds were used wisely.

“All in all, the point is, we needed this. The community said, ‘Do it.’ It was done well, and we’re proud of it,” Bulkley said. “And we’re proud of all of you, of what you do for us. Never forget that. Thank you all for what you’ve done and what you continue to do.”

The National Anthem and flag-raising kicked off the event and The Rev. Michael Klatt of Peace Lutheran Church gave invocation and benediction.