WATCH NOW: Columbus firefighters on ice: First responders participate in rescue training

Three Columbus firefighters were among roughly two dozen people gathered on the banks of the western pond in David City Park, 699 Kansas St. in David City, on Sunday morning to practice saving each other on the frozen water.
As ice fishing and duck hunting gain popularity in Columbus and around Nebraska, the need for ice rescue training is becoming more critical.
“Columbus has a lot of different sized bodies of water around it. They’re being used more and more for recreation, even in the winter, for ice fishing,” Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said. “We need to be ready for that situation where someone gets trapped out on the ice or falls through it.”
The 22 firefighters assembled at David City Park were there to take part in a level two surface ice rescue training course, all of them having already become level one ice rescue technicians.
Most of those in attendance were volunteer members from agencies in Schuyler and David City, but a couple came from Hastings and Raymond.
Derek Salak, Ryan Sabata and Dave Oborny represented Columbus Fire, though Sabata and Oborny are also volunteer members of the David City Volunteer Fire Department.
Following the weekend training, Columbus Fire has approximately 19 ice rescue technicians.
Salak, Sabata and Oborny are currently the only level two certified ice rescue technicians with Columbus Fire, but their new knowledge will benefit the whole department.
“A lot of the techniques and knowledge that we can incorporate into our team procedures, which are useful, they can teach,” Miller said.
The level two training builds on skills learned in level one.
Level one ice rescue focuses on shorter-range rescues where the victim is fewer than 250 feet from the shore. It covers basic communication techniques and team operations, self-rescue scenarios and victim extrication and assessment.
Level two focuses on more elaborate and advanced rescues, where there may be multiple victims and victims who are more than 250 from shore.
Level two technicians learn how to use more advanced rope and rigging set-ups to haul people out onto the ice and back to shore. This training also includes more advanced care for hypothermic patients.
Bo and Becky Tibbetts of Public Safety Dive Services traveled from Grand Junction, Colorado, to administer two full days of training over Saturday and Sunday. They travel all over the United States to hold trainings like the one in David City.
Equipping a fire department for ice rescue is no small thing. David City Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mark Sloup said the rescues are fatiguing and keeping up the certifications requires constant work.
Apart from the trainings themselves, each of which costs upwards of $400 per person, a good deal of equipment is necessary.
Miller said Columbus has invested approximately $10,000 in ice rescue over the last year or so. About half of that came from donations and the other half from the fire department’s regular budget.
“That includes suits, personal flotation devices, ropes, etc., that make ice rescue possible,” Miller said.
Columbus Fire has existing mutual aid agreements with agencies in the surrounding areas, including those in David City and Schuyler. If Columbus is called in for an ice rescue, David City and Schuyler could get involved.
For that reason, Bo said it's not uncommon for multiple agencies to do the trainings together.
"We actually like multiple agencies to work together because on a real call that's the real world for us," Bo said.
Only certified ice rescue technicians can be on the ice during an operation.
"There can be other support staff, or what they call line tenders, to hold the ropes and bring the victim and rescuer in," Sloup said.
Level two technicians learn how to save themselves as well as others.
The quality of the ice in a real-world ice rescue operation is unpredictable and unknowable. Often the ice will be compromised, varying in thickness or broken into several pieces.
“From the public’s standpoint, the best thing that they can do to help us is to stay off weak ice,” Bo said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.