WATCH NOW: Columbus firefighters on ice: First responders participate in rescue training

Three Columbus firefighters were among roughly two dozen people gathered on the banks of the western pond in David City Park, 699 Kansas St. in David City, on Sunday morning to practice saving each other on the frozen water.

As ice fishing and duck hunting gain popularity in Columbus and around Nebraska, the need for ice rescue training is becoming more critical.

“Columbus has a lot of different sized bodies of water around it. They’re being used more and more for recreation, even in the winter, for ice fishing,” Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said. “We need to be ready for that situation where someone gets trapped out on the ice or falls through it.”

The 22 firefighters assembled at David City Park were there to take part in a level two surface ice rescue training course, all of them having already become level one ice rescue technicians.

Most of those in attendance were volunteer members from agencies in Schuyler and David City, but a couple came from Hastings and Raymond.