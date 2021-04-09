WATCH NOW: Columbus High grad to mentor Lincoln youth

“I wanted to have someone a little bit older so I could have those deeper conversations with (her),” she said.

She added they’ve already had some discussions relating to bullying and challenging classes.

Gotschall also said wanting to become a mentor stems from having three older brothers. She always looked for an older sister/role model growing up, eventually finding that in Pillen.

“I love that I can be that for Emory,” Gotschall said. “She can have someone who she can go to and confide in other than her parents and teachers at school; someone who she can relate to a little bit better.”

Pillen said she knows Gotschall will do a fantastic job as a mentor.

"She's an exceptional young woman," Pillen said. "She's a good leader as well."

This is Gotschall’s first full foray in mentorship after helping her mother who is a member of Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus. Gotschall said she would tag along with her mom and mentee sometimes, but this time with NHRI, it will be her first individual experience.

“I never did it alone so this is kind of brand new to me,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.