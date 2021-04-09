WATCH NOW: Columbus High grad to mentor Lincoln youth

When Allie Gotschall started attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she knew she was going to join the college’s leadership mentor program.
Gotschall, a 2020 Columbus High School graduate, was recently selected as one of 64 UNL students to serve as a Nebraska Human Resources Institute (NHRI) leadership mentor.
Gotschall credited family friend Sarah Pillen of Pillen Family Farms, in applying to become a mentor. Pillen was part of the program herself when she was an undergraduate, Gotschall said.
“We’ve been in each other lives since I can remember,” Gotschall said, adding she also babysat for Pillen’s kids. “… We keep in touch very regularly.”
Leadership mentors are paired with a Lincoln-area student - whose grades range from second to 12th - for one-on-one mentoring. The college students will then meet with their respective kid for the next two to three years, developing their mentee’s talents and strengths.
NHRI Program Director Hannah Sunderman said this program gives college students a chance to influence others’ lives.
“Ultimately, our leadership mentees then direct their development leadership toward reinvestment in their schools, families and teams, creating a ripple effect of difference making,” Sunderman said.
Additionally, the UNL mentors will take an advanced interpersonal skills course and meet weekly with other college students in the program to refine their tutoring abilities.
More than 130 UNL students were interviewed for the program before dwindling the number to 64.
Sunderman said mentors were selected based on their leadership talents. This goes for the same for mentees as they’ve been identified as showcasing leadership skills.
“We match that (leadership skill) with a college student who shares a similar talent-set to further grow their natural leadership strengths,” Sunderman said. “Together, leadership mentors and leadership mentees work on concepts like empathy, listening and growth mindset.”
Gotschall said she and her fellow classmates could pick any age to mentor, but she knew she wanted her mentee to be in high school.
Gotschall met her mentee, Emory, for the first time Tuesday. They ate a meal along with Emory's past mentor, Olivia Johnson, who is about to graduate from UNL.
Gotschall said they had a nice time, getting familiar with one another.
“Everything was really relaxed. It was really fun,” she said.
As a recent high school graduate herself, Gotschall said she believes she can help her mentee on how to adjust to high school.
“I wanted to have someone a little bit older so I could have those deeper conversations with (her),” she said.
She added they’ve already had some discussions relating to bullying and challenging classes.
Gotschall also said wanting to become a mentor stems from having three older brothers. She always looked for an older sister/role model growing up, eventually finding that in Pillen.
“I love that I can be that for Emory,” Gotschall said. “She can have someone who she can go to and confide in other than her parents and teachers at school; someone who she can relate to a little bit better.”
Pillen said she knows Gotschall will do a fantastic job as a mentor.
"She's an exceptional young woman," Pillen said. "She's a good leader as well."
This is Gotschall’s first full foray in mentorship after helping her mother who is a member of Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus. Gotschall said she would tag along with her mom and mentee sometimes, but this time with NHRI, it will be her first individual experience.
“I never did it alone so this is kind of brand new to me,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.