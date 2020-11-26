WATCH NOW: Columbus mask mandate starts Saturday

"I rebelled," she said. "But, over the last three or four months, I have increased my mask use … I even sanitize the pencils … and yet yesterday was my end of my quarantine from COVID, and I have been almost 48 hours fever-free."

Augustine-Schulte said masks have to be a personal decision. The crowd applauded loudly.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Manufacturing's headquarters sent a letter in support, which was read by a resident.

"We have the added responsibility of maintaining continuity of operations so that we can deliver lifesaving products at a time when they are truly needed most," read the letter.

Behlen Mfg. Co. also sent a letter, Bulkley added, as did the leaders of the three school districts in town. The hospital encouraged mask-wearing, washing hands and social distancing.

Chuck Sepers, chief public health officer of East-Central, said there have been 19 deaths in Columbus, but projected by Feb. 23, there could be over 100 deaths. Feb. 23 is when Sepers said they expect phase one of the vaccine.

"We can affect that trajectory with a short-term ordinance," he said.