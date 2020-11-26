WATCH NOW: Columbus mask mandate starts Saturday

During a special meeting Tuesday night, the Columbus City Council passed a mask mandate requiring facial coverings in premises open to the general public. Violators would be subject to a $25 fine.
The mandate will go into effect starting at midnight on Saturday, said Mayor Jim Bulkley.
“I would like to thank the Council for moving forward with this ordinance," Bulkley said. "It’s not the answer to all our issues with the virus, but it’s a helpful step in the right direction and I ask all our citizens to do their best to step forward and let the mask ordinance guide them.”
Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk told The Telegram Wednesday morning that the police department will be taking an "education approach" with enforcing the mandate.
"We're going to educate before taking action," Molczyk said.
The department's software keeps track of all calls, meaning that officers can see when an individual has previously been informed of the mandate.
Police Chief Chuck Sherer added that fines will be issued to those who bluntly ignore the mandate after continually being informed about it.
"I don't want to get into your pocketbook if I don't have to," Sherer said.
Sherer said that Wednesday morning, he spoke with the East-Central District Health Department and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce about businesses putting up signs to remind residents of the new ordinance.
"People need to educate themselves on the mandate because there are exemptions," Molczyk said.
Exceptions include children under the age of 6, courts, public utilities or federal, state, county or city operations, and those officiating a religious service.
Others are for those who are seated at a bar or restaurant or are eating and drinking as well as those who are asked to remove a face covering to “verify an identity for lawful purposes."
The ordinance is available on the City's website at https://bit.ly/2UYphxA.
At Tuesday's meeting, Council members voted 4-4 on the issue with Richard Jablonski, Troy Hiemer, Beth Augustine-Schulte and Ron Schilling voting against it. Bulkley voted in favor of the mandate to break the tie.
At least 50 people crowded into the back of the room and the sides, with more in the entryway and overflow rooms. Almost all of those present at the meeting were there in opposition to the mandate.
Support Local Journalism
Many cited potential infringement on liberties as a concern as well as how it would be enforced. The latter concern was echoed by Augustine-Schulte, in regards to businesses.
Augustine-Schulte teaches at St. Bonaventure Catholic School and said she has worn her mask to school every day.
"I rebelled," she said. "But, over the last three or four months, I have increased my mask use … I even sanitize the pencils … and yet yesterday was my end of my quarantine from COVID, and I have been almost 48 hours fever-free."
Augustine-Schulte said masks have to be a personal decision. The crowd applauded loudly.
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Manufacturing's headquarters sent a letter in support, which was read by a resident.
"We have the added responsibility of maintaining continuity of operations so that we can deliver lifesaving products at a time when they are truly needed most," read the letter.
Behlen Mfg. Co. also sent a letter, Bulkley added, as did the leaders of the three school districts in town. The hospital encouraged mask-wearing, washing hands and social distancing.
Chuck Sepers, chief public health officer of East-Central, said there have been 19 deaths in Columbus, but projected by Feb. 23, there could be over 100 deaths. Feb. 23 is when Sepers said they expect phase one of the vaccine.
"We can affect that trajectory with a short-term ordinance," he said.
In Platte County, one out of every 11 residents has tested positive since the start of the pandemic, according to New York Times data. In the past 14 days, almost 700 Platte County residents have tested positive, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Face coverings that have a valve, mesh, or any openings, holes, gaps or vents are considered insufficient.
The requirements are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, unless extended by the City Council.
The emergency ordinance cited the dramatic impact COVID-19 continues to have on Columbus.
“COVID-19 constitutes a public nuisance and a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the City of Columbus,” the ordinance stated. “The wearing of face coverings by every individual while indoors in public places in the City of Columbus will reduce community transmissions of COVID-19, resulting in fewer deaths, serious health complications, and will ease the strain on hospitals and other medical offices and facilities.”
The ordinance also stated that face coverings will help keep business open and “(prevent) prolonged economic harm.”
Public premises is defined broadly to include those that employ or engage workers. This includes private sector and public sector entities, commercial or business establishments, private clubs, religious centers or buildings and public transportation, including vehicles used for business purposes.
In the past week, Norfolk, Hastings, David City, Ralston, Beatrice, Kearney and Gretna have all passed mask mandates.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.