WATCH NOW: Columbus Noon Lions celebrate 100 years

When Columbus Noon Lions Club President Jean Karnik arrived at the organization’s 100th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 19, she didn’t believe they were going to have a Lion of the Year award recipient.

The annual honor is awarded to a member for their service to the community and the club. But with the last year-and-a-half subjected to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnik said the club wasn’t able “to do anything” because of the virus.

“I was told we’re not going to do a Lion of the Year because we really haven’t done anything this year,” she said. “I understood because we have done that before. … So I thought it was the end of that.”

But, her fellow Lion members had other ideas. They were going to give the distinction to Karnik as she’s been responsible for keeping the group together during unprecedented times. Karnik organized Zoom calls, as well as created meet-ups at the local parks, ensuring everyone is socially distant and wearing masks while doing so.

Karnik said she was completely surprised when Lions Club Third Vice President Wilma Arp talked about her dear friend and presented her with the award.

“It was quite an honor,” Karnik said.

Laughs were had and tears were shed at the Columbus Noon Lions Club 100th anniversary held at American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 Third Ave. The occasion was used to reflect on the club’s milestone as well as give out several awards and fellowships to the members.

The event also included a speech by past Lions Club International President Bill Biggs of Omaha. Biggs gave a few remarks before handing out the awards.

Mayor Jim Bulkley and State Sen. Mike Moser – who both attended the event – praised the Columbus Noon Lions Club’s contributions to the area.

“A community is only as strong as it is within the citizens within it,” Bulkley said. “And it’s the commitment that those citizens give to the efforts that come forward. (Lions Club) always comes up with great efforts.”

Moser had similar sentiments.

“(Lions club members) want to serve. They want to do something beyond just work and recreate in the community,” Moser said. “You’ll find a lot of those same faces on city boards and sports committees. We just appreciate everything that the Lions Club does both for the whole country and locally.”

The club’s accomplishments in Columbus started the same year when gas cost 30 cents, a movie ticket was around 15 cents and life expectancy for men and women was around 53.6 and 54.6 years, respectively.

Columbus Noon Lions Club Secretary Bob Arp said the organization was initially formed in 1917 with the local chapter coming together not that much later. In fact, the Columbus chapter is the fourth oldest in Nebraska, Arp said.

“Like we say, ‘Lions come and go but our purpose for the community continues,’” Arp said. “We’re always looking for that opportunity to make the community a better place to help an individual in need.”

Karnik said the 100th anniversary is quite the accomplishment, citing the members’ camaraderie as a reason why the club has been around for a century.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “We enjoy each other so much. We work well together and we do a lot of projects together. We just have a really, really group of people.”

