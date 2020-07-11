WATCH NOW: Columbus part of larger plans for Xcel Roofing

Xcel Roofing co-owner Jim Harding wants to take his company to 40 states within the next five to seven years. For now, though, the company is in eight states and moving into Columbus.
When Harding joined the company in 2016, there was one crew, he said. Monday, Xcel’s sign will go up on their place at the new Parkway Plaza building, 4471 41st Ave. Friday, they put up the roof on one of the two Habitat for Humanity of Columbus homes.
“That’s our DNA. If you look at our company, look at our website, the first thing you see is us in the community,” Harding said. “We’re a philanthropic community-based company that happens to do roofing.”
They work with just about every charitable organization that he has heard of, he said, and some he hasn’t.
All his employees’ book hours for community involvement, he said. Xcel Roofing won the Better Business Bureau Integrity Award in 2018.
“It’s important to us. It’s how people know us,” he said. “If other people need help, they know where we can go.”
Harding and his wife have been involved with the Alzheimer’s Association for around 15 or 20 years, he said. He also has been involved with United Way and Red Cross blood drives, he added.
“We’ve just always done something,” he said. “It’s just whatever you can help. It’s never been just one target.”
Local Exterior Specialist Tracey Holliday said the company’s involvement in the local community drew her to the job, which she started June 1.
“I grew up in Omaha, so I’m kind of a transplant,” she said. “(I like) the small-town feel and the same thing as Xcel, how everybody likes to help out in the community. It’s very close-knit. Anytime somebody needs a hand there’s always one there to help.”
Holliday has lived here for about three years and this is one of the first major projects she's worked on.
“This is one of the first projects I’ve been involved with so I’m really happy to have it be one that gives so many good feelings,” she said.
This Habitat decision was a little last-minute, said Meghan Lewis, vice president of marketing for Xcel Roofing, though the company has worked with Habitat in many markets.
“Our general manager just scheduled it like any other job that we would do. We really did decide a week ago, last Thursday. I think I got the call on Friday and because it was a habitat he just pushed it through,” Lewis said. “The materials got delivered this morning and here we are.”
The group felt the timing was right to move into the Columbus area, especially since they are an essential business and it is storm season.
“We have through previous storms been out here, doing work just because of the storms,” Lewis said.
She noted her beliefe of a lack of roofers in the area.
“Building our communities, really being true to that integrity award is very important to Xcel. It’s part of our mission statement to grow our communities,” Lewis said. “We’re excited to have a permanent place out here and really this will be kind of our base for all the way up to Norfolk and on out."
Part of how they got to Columbus is through co-owner Matt Preister.
“Matt Preister, our other owner, he has some family ties out here and then kwElite had an opportunity, they were looking for a roofer to partner with,” Lewis said. “Columbus is very near and dear to Matt Preister. It’s been a great partnership so far.”
Harding said they moved out to Columbus because they ran into Renee Mueller of kwElite and Holliday knew some people and “it just kind of happened.”
“They’re like children, some are planned, some are not. It just kind of organically grew,” he said. “It wasn’t a target market for us initially, but then we started making some connections and we kind of looked at it and said well this is a good place to establish a small office because there’s a lot of really nice small towns around here.”
If a storm rolls through, Harding said, there’s enough of a population base for them to justify having a small office.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.