WATCH NOW: Columbus part of larger plans for Xcel Roofing

“We’ve just always done something,” he said. “It’s just whatever you can help. It’s never been just one target.”

Local Exterior Specialist Tracey Holliday said the company’s involvement in the local community drew her to the job, which she started June 1.

“I grew up in Omaha, so I’m kind of a transplant,” she said. “(I like) the small-town feel and the same thing as Xcel, how everybody likes to help out in the community. It’s very close-knit. Anytime somebody needs a hand there’s always one there to help.”

Holliday has lived here for about three years and this is one of the first major projects she's worked on.

“This is one of the first projects I’ve been involved with so I’m really happy to have it be one that gives so many good feelings,” she said.

This Habitat decision was a little last-minute, said Meghan Lewis, vice president of marketing for Xcel Roofing, though the company has worked with Habitat in many markets.