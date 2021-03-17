WATCH NOW: Columbus Police Department faces officer shortage

The Columbus Police Department has been short by three officers for over a year, and Police Chief Charles Sherer said more of the department’s longtime officers will likely retire in the next decade or so.

"Our fear is that I don't know we can hire people back fast enough to replace them," Sherer said.

The department has an authorized force of 36 police officers and has 33 of those positions filled, with one officer expected to come on board soon and another preparing to retire.

Sherer said there are fewer people applying for law enforcement positions, an observation corroborated by Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Executive Director Don Arp.

"While the Crime Commission does not track application numbers, agency leaders from across the state have shared that they are seeing a reduction in the number of applications received for their open positions," Arp said in a recent email to the Telegram.

Sherer said the trend extends beyond Nebraska to the rest of the United States.