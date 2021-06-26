WATCH NOW: Columbus Police promote Levander to sergeant

Jaymee Levander's promotion to Columbus Police Department sergeant follows on the heels of longtime Sgt. Pat Hoffman's retirement.
The Columbus City Council approved Levander's promotion at its meeting earlier this week. Levander has been with the department since October 1999.
"I worked as a radio dispatcher from October 1999 until about December 2000, when I became a community service technician," Levander said. "Then in 2002, I moved to patrol officer."
She was assigned to the position of investigator in 2009.
CPD Cpt. Douglas Molczyk said sergeant is a promotion. He said nine members of the department applied for the position. Following applications, testing and interviews, Chief Charles Sherer made a recommendation for promotion, which the council OK'd on Monday night.
Sergeant is an administrative and managerial position, but Levander said CPD sergeants still respond to calls, noting that people can expect to see her in uniform when she's on the job.
Levander's predecessor, Hoffman, held the sergeant position for most of her 34-year CPD career.
"She had an exceptional career within the department. She was an outstanding officer and an outstanding leader within the department. Her shoes are going to be hard to fill," Molczyk said.
Hoffman started with the department in January 1987 as an officer. She was promoted to sergeant three years later in 1990.
"Pat became a leader in the department at a very young age. So she's mastered it very well," Levander said. "I was on her team for a while and, having worked under her and watched her as a supervisor, it's very exciting to now be in her position."
Hoffman's last day with CPD was March 22. She now works at the Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th St. in Columbus, as a victim assistance advocate.
Levander began serving as sergeant on Tuesday.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to the challenges," Levander said. "I work with a pretty impressive team as far as their veteran status within the department, so it's awesome to be part of such a progressive team."
Molczyk said Levander's promotion leaves CPD needing an investigator. He said the department is currently in the process of selecting an existing officer for the assignment.
In the meantime, Levander's promotion wasn't the only CPD appointment made at the council's meeting on Monday. The council members also approved Ryan Auten and Benjamin Wotipka for conditional appointment as police officers.
Once Auten and Wotipka finish filling out a stack of paperwork, they will move on to training. First, they will spend 14 weeks at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy in Grand Island, and then 12 weeks with CPD's Field Training course. Auten and Wotipka's appointments leave CPD with one officer position to fill.
"We're testing July 10 for that position," Molczyk said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.