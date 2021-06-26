WATCH NOW: Columbus Police promote Levander to sergeant

"She had an exceptional career within the department. She was an outstanding officer and an outstanding leader within the department. Her shoes are going to be hard to fill," Molczyk said.

Hoffman started with the department in January 1987 as an officer. She was promoted to sergeant three years later in 1990.

"Pat became a leader in the department at a very young age. So she's mastered it very well," Levander said. "I was on her team for a while and, having worked under her and watched her as a supervisor, it's very exciting to now be in her position."

Hoffman's last day with CPD was March 22. She now works at the Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th St. in Columbus, as a victim assistance advocate.

Levander began serving as sergeant on Tuesday.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to the challenges," Levander said. "I work with a pretty impressive team as far as their veteran status within the department, so it's awesome to be part of such a progressive team."