WATCH NOW: Columbus Police reflect on one year in new building

The new facility also has a sally port, making it easier to bring in prisoners.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We now have a confined area where we can bring them into the building. That was a significant change because before that we had to unload prisoners in the alley. Now it's all indoors," Molczyk said.

That makes a big difference when it comes to officer safety and convenience, Molczyk said.

"Everything is secure. We have three holding cells that we didn't have before," Molczyk said.

Street officers now have cubicles where they can write reports, too.

"The people that are on the road … will tell you that this has been a breath of fresh air," Sherer said.

The patrol units also have some new technology. Officers can upload video feed from their vehicles anywhere and each vehicle now comes with a printer.

Many of those improvements were part of equipment upgrades that happened around the same time as the move. Various technology systems also got an update.

"We had an old system that we put in ourselves. Now we have cameras all over the place. Our infrastructure is much better, our internet is much better, our intranet is much better," Molczyk said.