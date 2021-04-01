WATCH NOW: Columbus Police reflect on one year in new building

A year after moving into its new building, the Columbus Police Department can confirm: The grass really is greener on the other side.
The department began moving house exactly a year ago.
The one-year-old police station at 2330 14th St. is approximately a block away from the department's old domain at 2419 14th St., where it was housed for decades.
Having outgrown those facilities, Columbus residents voted on a $16-million bond issue in May 2018 to pay for entirely new police and fire stations.
The new building was designed to address many of the issues the department struggled with in the old station, including that of space. Designed with that in mind, it is much larger than the building the department left behind.
"The cramped quarters … in the other building were demoralizing," Police Chief Charles Sherer said. "Coming over here, we didn't realize how bad we had it until we realized what we were missing."
Now, the department can stretch its legs a little — literally and metaphorically.
The department's training room, for instance, is bigger and better.
"In fact, this year we're starting to host training here so that other agencies come here and do training," Police Cpt. Doug Molczyk said.
The new facility also has a sally port, making it easier to bring in prisoners.
"We now have a confined area where we can bring them into the building. That was a significant change because before that we had to unload prisoners in the alley. Now it's all indoors," Molczyk said.
That makes a big difference when it comes to officer safety and convenience, Molczyk said.
"Everything is secure. We have three holding cells that we didn't have before," Molczyk said.
Street officers now have cubicles where they can write reports, too.
"The people that are on the road … will tell you that this has been a breath of fresh air," Sherer said.
The patrol units also have some new technology. Officers can upload video feed from their vehicles anywhere and each vehicle now comes with a printer.
Many of those improvements were part of equipment upgrades that happened around the same time as the move. Various technology systems also got an update.
"We had an old system that we put in ourselves. Now we have cameras all over the place. Our infrastructure is much better, our internet is much better, our intranet is much better," Molczyk said.
Sherer said he is happy to have been involved in helping the department through the transition.
"I'm glad I was a part of it. I'm glad I had input in it," Sherer said. "What makes me feel good about it is that the things we did were for the betterment of the department and the betterment of the officers so they could perform their jobs and do their duty better."
Evidence technicians have perhaps benefited the most, Sherer said.
"The way we handle and store evidence now is much more proficient and much more professional than the way we did in the old building," Sherer said.
Now, Sherer said, those technicians have the tools they need to do their job well.
And at the end of the day, Molczyk said, none of it would have been possible without the community's support.
"Our agency has come a long way in the last couple of years," Molczyk said.
