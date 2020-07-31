WATCH NOW: Columbus postman retires and reflects on 33 years

There have been some wild moments along the way.

One time, Heavican called Korus and told him a man with Kansas license plates was asking him about a man in a house on his route. Korus said the man with Kansas plates was asking personal questions about the man in the house, like where he worked.

“So I went out there and turns out, it was a private investigator from Kansas,” Korus said. “I asked him not to talk to employees anymore and if he had any questions he needed to talk to me and he basically told me I had no business being there talking to him.”

Korus said the man was parked in front of a fire hydrant and Korus told the man to move his car or he would call the police for illegal parking.

At that point it turned kind of nasty, he added.

“I left and the cop showed up and he actually wound up getting ticketed for having a handgun without a license,” Korus said.

For now, Heavican’s life will be more focused on his six grandchildren than on any wild mail route adventures. Heavican, who has three adult children, has a seventh grandchild on the way.