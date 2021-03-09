WATCH NOW: Columbus' public educators get COVID-19 vaccines

Loeffelholz said about 72% of staff said they wanted the vaccine.

Lakeview Community Schools also had the opportunity to get the vaccine on Sunday. Lakeview will still be holding its own vaccine clinic on Friday.

Lakeview Jr-Sr High Principal Steve Borer received his shot on Sunday. Borer got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only one dose.

“I don’t have any extravagant plans (after getting the vaccine),” Borer added. “I’ll be just coming to work.”

This past year has been a struggle, he noted, but Borer praised students and staff for how they handled it.

Like CPS, Lakeview faced the challenge of the November COVID-19 peak.

“I would say, there was always that unknown,” Borer said. “You did not know, were we going to have to close again? Or you did not know if it was going to get worse.”

Now, the vaccinations are a source of hope, he said.

“People are getting excited that things can become more normal in the near future,” Borer added.

+5 Not even a year later: Catholic schools staff get opportunity for vaccine Not even a year after Columbus schools announced plans to close and switch to remote learnin…

This week, every day is the anniversary of at least one event that shattered society's collective normal.