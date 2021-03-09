WATCH NOW: Columbus' public educators get COVID-19 vaccines

Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz on Sunday sat next to his wife at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St.
A year ago, Columbus Public Schools (CPS) was on spring break. Then, students didn’t return to school the whole spring, Loeffelholz recalled on Monday.
“I’m not going to lie, (I was) a little nervous (before the vaccine),” Loeffelholz said. “(It’s) just unbelievable what science has done in a year to create a vaccine for us to, hopefully, get back to living normal like we used to a year ago.”
Loeffelholz sent a message to staff the day before saying he was so excited he couldn’t sleep. It’s almost like the first day of school.
“It’s a new beginning, so to speak,” he added.
At the vaccine clinic, those residing in the East-Central District Health Department's jurisdiction checked in, went to the north gym, were vaccinated and then waited for 15 minutes in the south gym.
The health department received around 2,000 extra vaccines last week, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said. Some doses were transferred to local hospitals.
After the transfers, the department was left with over 1,200 doses, Sepers noted. This last weekend's event was an extra clinic held to take advantage of the doses.
"Up until this clinic, our biggest bottleneck for getting through 65 plus in a very efficient way has been the number of vaccines that we've been getting in," Sepers said. “...We got through at least 1,000 doses."
Of those doses, 500 were Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
"That was really our first time in using that vaccine," Sepers noted.
The last 12 months have been challenging.
“They don’t write a manual for this, that’s for sure,” Loeffelholz noted. “Things change daily, sometimes hourly.”
The past year involved a switch to online for the fourth quarter, he added. There were some in-person summer school sessions and then in the fall, students returned.
Last November, COVID-19 cases in the area peaked.
“We had a lot of staff and kids out,” he noted. “But we managed to get through that.”
In mid-November, CPS announced the district would move to a model where students had classes four days a week so staff had time to collaborate and plan. Loeffelholz told the Telegram in late December 2020 that school would be back to five days a week in 2021.
CPS will still be having a clinic later on this month, for those who were unable to get vaccinated Sunday.
Loeffelholz said about 72% of staff said they wanted the vaccine.
Lakeview Community Schools also had the opportunity to get the vaccine on Sunday. Lakeview will still be holding its own vaccine clinic on Friday.
Lakeview Jr-Sr High Principal Steve Borer received his shot on Sunday. Borer got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only one dose.
“I don’t have any extravagant plans (after getting the vaccine),” Borer added. “I’ll be just coming to work.”
This past year has been a struggle, he noted, but Borer praised students and staff for how they handled it.
Like CPS, Lakeview faced the challenge of the November COVID-19 peak.
“I would say, there was always that unknown,” Borer said. “You did not know, were we going to have to close again? Or you did not know if it was going to get worse.”
Now, the vaccinations are a source of hope, he said.
“People are getting excited that things can become more normal in the near future,” Borer added.
This week, every day is the anniversary of at least one event that shattered society's collective normal.
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the NBA was suspended and Tom Hanks announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19. That's according to the New York Times, an NBA news release, and The Washington Post.
On March 7, the University of Washington closed, making it the first large school to suspend in-person classes due to the pandemic, according to CNBC. Over 1,000 colleges closed campuses in the following weeks, CNBC reported.
Next year will be the anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines.
“We just fell under a lucky star that (ECDHD) had 1,500 vaccines available for us this Sunday,” Loeffelholz said.
