WATCH NOW: Columbus Public Library opens in temporary location Monday

The Columbus Public Library will open at 9 a.m. Monday in the old police building, 2419 14th St., with expanded hours.
The location is temporary and smaller, which meant the staff had to make hard choices about what to include.
“The collection was tough … we had to calculate how much space there was and then had to allocate what collection gets space in the basement,” Library Director Karen Connell said, noting she had a formula based on space lost going from a larger area to a smaller one. “Adult non-fiction, I think, was hit the hardest and adult fiction was also pretty difficult.”
What didn’t make it was put in storage and will be taken out when the library moves into the new community building, which was passed by voters in November 2020. The Community Building Project will include the library, art gallery, community room, Children’s Museum, Columbus City Hall and a coffee shop. Construction on that building is tentatively scheduled to be done in a couple of years.
The collection that got the best deal was young adult, which is located down a hallway adorned with a Narnia map and Anime posters and inside a room with a baby Yoda perched on the window sill.
The new space still includes computers, though there are now 13 instead of the previous 25. There is one meeting room.
“It’ll be an adjustment, (one thing) we’re not able to do is add additional time to people’s sessions,” she said of the computers. “If you need additional time in a session, like if you’re filling out a job application or something that you know isn’t going to let you save your work, just let us know ahead of time.”
Children can also still use activities on the wall, a series of games and activities for youth.
Across from the wall is the makerspace, which has laser engraving, vinyl cutting and 3D printing.
There will also be only one service point, but Connell said the City’s decision to discontinue COVID-19 waivers had freed up staff from that at the desk.
Although staff spent some time painting the building, Connell said whatever they do at their temporary location comes out of the entire project budget.
“There’s some places that haven’t been painted … We’ll hang something on top of it,” she said. “We didn’t want to spend any more money than we absolutely have to.”
For CPL's Kelli Keyes, the space doesn’t mean programming will be necessarily impacted.
Keyes, who has worked at the library for almost 10 years, is in charge of adult programming.
“I’m going to do more programming because I want to encourage people to come,” Keyes said.
The programming includes a movie matinee in the City Council Chambers from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Friday of every month. The coloring club will meet on the first Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On April 24, there will be an author fair.
“I reserved (The) Friedhof (Building) so I can get a lot of people in that building,” she added. “I’m finding different avenues to make it work.”
The other hard part was the furniture, Keyes noted. There wasn’t enough room for all the tables and chairs.
“It’s going to be a lot different,” she said. “…But it will work. Two years.”
In those two years, Connell said staff will see progress on the new facility. Right now, the library basically has everything it did before, Connell said.
“I’d just say, on a much smaller scale,” she noted.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.