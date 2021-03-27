WATCH NOW: Columbus Public Library opens in temporary location Monday

“It’ll be an adjustment, (one thing) we’re not able to do is add additional time to people’s sessions,” she said of the computers. “If you need additional time in a session, like if you’re filling out a job application or something that you know isn’t going to let you save your work, just let us know ahead of time.”

Children can also still use activities on the wall, a series of games and activities for youth.

Across from the wall is the makerspace, which has laser engraving, vinyl cutting and 3D printing.

There will also be only one service point, but Connell said the City’s decision to discontinue COVID-19 waivers had freed up staff from that at the desk.

Although staff spent some time painting the building, Connell said whatever they do at their temporary location comes out of the entire project budget.

“There’s some places that haven’t been painted … We’ll hang something on top of it,” she said. “We didn’t want to spend any more money than we absolutely have to.”

For CPL's Kelli Keyes, the space doesn’t mean programming will be necessarily impacted.

Keyes, who has worked at the library for almost 10 years, is in charge of adult programming.