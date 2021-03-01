WATCH NOW: Columbus races and the good old days

It has been interesting to notice the “buzz” around town the past few months after a constitutional amendment, by the voters, to “loosen the reins” and allow closely-regulated casino-type gambling at horse race tracks.
I believe that was recognition of the fact that times do change, just as people often do. The ultimate proof of that is the planning in progress for a large new casino/race track project near Lincoln.
It has also been interesting to watch all this evolving the past few years in our state, especially since Platte County has a racetrack still active. We all know the story how many years ago that the Browner family gave a tremendous gift to Platte County and agriculture. They donated a 100-acre plus farm in a prime location to a society to hold an annual fair, etc., with profits from legal gambling on horse races. For a long time, life was good; lots of activity.
On weekends, if you didn’t arrive early, you parked in the “North 40”! on weekends, charter buses from Omaha, Lincoln and Sioux City were common – on Labor Day, maybe even a couple from Kansas City! Motels were booked, restaurants were full, most all basically “fresh money”!
Then, slowly, reality and new technology began to set in. Fast, exciting stuff with bells, whistles and flashing lights! Real gamblers moved on. With basically all the information in the world in their pocket, in a device smaller than a pack of playing cards, why study a racing form for half an hour for two minutes of excitement? Here, our gamblers mostly went to tracks to see old friends and bet a few bucks. I don’t think many farms were lost by folks trying to bet their age in the daily double, after the first race had already been run! Also, some got to sell hay and oats to feed several hundred beautiful thoroughbred animals.
There were many positive aspects most were never even aware of. I served two terms on the PCAS board and chaired the scholarship committee. It was fun “playing Santa Claus” with gambled money, and the races obviously had a much larger “handle” back then.
I recently tried to determine approximately how much money in total and how many scholarships we gave to local students, mostly to attend the then new Platte College north of town. I think for a few years it was a minimum of eight, for basically all tuition and books, etc. for two years, with sometimes a few more after an exceptional race year. The late Warren Albert and Adrian Ewert approved all expenditures.
Trevor Luchsinger currently chairs the PCAS Scholarship Committee and I was told they grant four per year at $400 each. I then tried to obtain totals for money and number of st6udents awarded since the whole program began many years ago. They said all that had been digitized and, if not impossible to find, would require a lot of effort! Also, I believe there were a few, a long time ago, given to exceptional Platte County students going to area colleges, i.e. Norfolk, Wayne, etc., with no records available.
The point of all this became ironic in light of a letter I recently received. We can argue about the evils of gambling all day if we wish, but in a free country people are still likely to do what they wish with their money. I suppose few of us remember all we heard about prohibition. Booze was outlawed – another problem solved. How did that work out? We still hear the stories how even more was produced, unregulated, untaxed, and the only ones to benefit were bootleggers and gangsters.
In this day and age there are few controversial issues in black and white, but rather a hundred shades of gray. After a year of fires to the west, hurricanes to the south, drought to the east, way too much politics, riots in the Capitol, a pandemic and subpar Husker football, how much more can we stand? That is why I really enjoyed the following letter “out of the blue."
Dear Mr. Rupp:
I believe it’s never too late to correct an oversight. This correction is decades in the making. In 1976, I was awarded a scholarship to Platte College by the Platte County Agricultural Society. Although I was extremely appreciative of the award, I don’t believe I ever appropriately acknowledged that to the Society Board. Occasionally I see your name in the paper and it reminds me of that fact. I always remember opening that letter, sitting on my dad’s pickup tailgate (we were mushroom hunting along the Loup when my mom handed me the letter). For a young adult that was living paycheck to paycheck, that was a big boost. I felt Platte College gave me a great start on my education, which culminated in my getting an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After what I consider a successful career in the telecommunications, natural gas and electric utility industries, I never forgot how it all started. I hope someone down the road will be as fortunate as me. I wanted you to know that I haven’t forgotten about you and the others that made that decision to assist me some 40+ years ago, and how I greatly appreciate it.