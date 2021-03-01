WATCH NOW: Columbus races and the good old days

In this day and age there are few controversial issues in black and white, but rather a hundred shades of gray. After a year of fires to the west, hurricanes to the south, drought to the east, way too much politics, riots in the Capitol, a pandemic and subpar Husker football, how much more can we stand? That is why I really enjoyed the following letter “out of the blue."

I believe it’s never too late to correct an oversight. This correction is decades in the making. In 1976, I was awarded a scholarship to Platte College by the Platte County Agricultural Society. Although I was extremely appreciative of the award, I don’t believe I ever appropriately acknowledged that to the Society Board. Occasionally I see your name in the paper and it reminds me of that fact. I always remember opening that letter, sitting on my dad’s pickup tailgate (we were mushroom hunting along the Loup when my mom handed me the letter). For a young adult that was living paycheck to paycheck, that was a big boost. I felt Platte College gave me a great start on my education, which culminated in my getting an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After what I consider a successful career in the telecommunications, natural gas and electric utility industries, I never forgot how it all started. I hope someone down the road will be as fortunate as me. I wanted you to know that I haven’t forgotten about you and the others that made that decision to assist me some 40+ years ago, and how I greatly appreciate it.