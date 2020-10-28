WATCH NOW: Columbus recycling program expected to begin January

Oceguera said some Columbus residents also take their recyclables to the Schuyler facility, but it's usually not worth it because of limited operating hours and the drive.

"Your carbon footprint is much worse driving all the way there with just a little bit of plastic than taking a full load. Some neighbors pool together and throw their stuff and one person takes it," Oceguera said. "So it is utilized by Columbus residents but not a majority of them."

Oceguera said KCB has used some of the grant money to hire a recycling coordinator, which ended up being Podliska.

Podliska has a background in recycling, having previously worked for U.S. Green Fiber LLC in Norfolk, a company that makes insulation out of recycled materials.

"They also went with a grant to recycle milk jugs and all that, and then the grant ran out and it wasn't feasible for them to keep going so they discontinued the recycling. But they're still making the product," Podliska said.

Podliska said Green Fiber still has a lot of bins in Columbus, which Oceguera elaborated on.

"They're those giant green-looking dumpsters that you put all your paper and cardboard in," Oceguera said.

