WATCH NOW: Columbus Runza holds Feed the Need

Because the group distributes through the schools, the Weekend Backpack Program is only offered while school is in session and does not take place during school breaks.

Owens said A Place at the Table appreciates the support from Runza. It was tough going when the group began in 2013, she said.

“People didn’t realize there was this big a need in Columbus and there really is, even more so now. After the pandemic hit and people lose jobs, there is a big need,” Owens said.

According to a Sept. 14 Runza press release, one in six kids in “Runza territory” may not know when they will get their next meal.

Owens said A Place at the Table always needs volunteers to pick up food at grocery stores, package the meal bags and drop them off at the schools. Anyone who wants to support the group can do so by sending monetary donations to P.O. Box 1590, Columbus, NE 68601.

Monetary donations are encouraged because the meal bags require specific sizes and kinds of food, Owens said. However, people who are interested in donating food supplies can email Owens at denene1@neb.rr.com for information on what is needed.

The schools appreciate the difference the meals make, Owens said.