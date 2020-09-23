WATCH NOW: Columbus Runza holds Feed the Need

Editor's note: This article has been edited for certain clarifications to reflect the start date of A Place at the Table in Platte County was 2013 and that the group seeks 15 ounce cans of food.
The local Runza, part of a Nebraska-based fast-food restaurant chain, is donating 10% of its Tuesday sales to support a program that provides weekend meals to Columbus youth.
Tuesday’s project was the third annual "Runza Feeds the Need" fundraiser. Funds from the Columbus Runza, 1944 33rd Ave., will go to support A Place at the Table’s Weekend Backpack Program for Columbus Public Schools (CPS) students.
“Ten percent of sales all day today – drive through, carry out, dine-in, however, you want to eat here, we’ll donate the total sales,” Columbus Runza Managing Partner/Owner Joe Niedbalski said on Tuesday.
The goal of the project, Niedblaski said, is to keep the money spent at a Runza in that community.
“This fundraiser is a chain-wide thing, so in every community, the funds will stay local and they’ll go to whatever local organization that deals with youth hunger, specifically, that we can get the money to,” Niedbalski said.
A Place at the Table was part of last year’s "Runza Feeds the Need" fundraiser, too. CPS students of all ages benefit from its Weekend Backpack Program. A Place at the Table Volunteer and Board President Denene Owens said the money donated by the Columbus Runza will cover much of the cost for a weekend's worth of meals.
“It helps. We take every penny,” Owens said.
Jason Rosenkranz began A Place at the Table in Platte County in 2013. The Weekend Backpack Program meal bags are packaged by volunteers every Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
“They allow us space to store the food and then to set up to pack the bags,” Owens said.
The Weekend Backpack Program meal bags contain enough food to feed an average family at least once over the weekend, Owens said.
“We call them family bags. These are more like full-sized cans of food – a 15-ounce can of beans or fruit, spaghetti sauce and pasta and some cereal, that kind of thing,” Owens said.
A Place at the Table packages 118 meal bags of its own and also acts as the middleman to get individual meals provided by Food Bank of the Heartland to students at three CPS elementary schools.
“The schools didn’t want to have to store all the boxes and so we take delivery and then put the bags into a grocery bag,” Owens said.
The group delivers the Heartland boxes to the schools at the same time as the family bags are packed by the volunteers. Owens said there are 238 meal bags distributed to CPS students between the two organizations.
Because the group distributes through the schools, the Weekend Backpack Program is only offered while school is in session and does not take place during school breaks.
Owens said A Place at the Table appreciates the support from Runza. It was tough going when the group began in 2013, she said.
“People didn’t realize there was this big a need in Columbus and there really is, even more so now. After the pandemic hit and people lose jobs, there is a big need,” Owens said.
According to a Sept. 14 Runza press release, one in six kids in “Runza territory” may not know when they will get their next meal.
Owens said A Place at the Table always needs volunteers to pick up food at grocery stores, package the meal bags and drop them off at the schools. Anyone who wants to support the group can do so by sending monetary donations to P.O. Box 1590, Columbus, NE 68601.
Monetary donations are encouraged because the meal bags require specific sizes and kinds of food, Owens said. However, people who are interested in donating food supplies can email Owens at denene1@neb.rr.com for information on what is needed.
The schools appreciate the difference the meals make, Owens said.
“They see the difference in the kids after the weekend. Kids can’t learn over the weekend if they’re hungry and they can’t learn on Monday morning when they come to school hungry,” Owens said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.