WATCH NOW: Columbus stylist turns dream into reality

When Melanie Jensen first moved to Columbus from Omaha seven years ago, she commuted nearly two hours back to the most populous Nebraska city to style hair.
But she said after experiencing two years of Nebraska winters, she decided to “jump fully in here” and work in Columbus. For the last five years, Jensen has done that, building a full clientele. Now, she is planning to open her own salon.
Jensen, who currently works at Salon Rue La, is opening MEL.HAIR sometime in August at 1268 27th Ave., which currently houses Hair by Friends.
“I just want to have a place that is mine,” said Jensen, who has styled hair for 13 years. “I’ve worked my butt off all these years. I did it first in Omaha and then I moved here a few years ago. … So I’ve been patiently waiting for a space to open up downtown.”
She added she wanted to be close to 13th Street because it is a thriving part of town, as well as an easier place to access.
“A lot of cool things are happening there (downtown),” Jensen said. “Over the next few years, a lot of new businesses are coming in and it’s cool to be part of that.”
She said her business’ name came from her clients putting her under their contact information as “Mel Hair.”
“I thought, ‘Why not have that as my salon’s name?’” she said. “Then they could remember it.”
Jensen’s services cater more toward women. She offers haircuts, hair dyes and facial waxing.
She said she plans on holding spa nights sometime down the line. She will not take walk-ins due to her being the only hairstylist at her salon.
“I just want to be able to offer what I’ve been offering here in a new modern atmosphere,” she said.
Starting June 1, Jensen will start the remodeling process of her new store. She plans to paint the walls and ceiling, as well as put in new electrical and lighting, floor and furniture.
She said she wanted to refurbish her salon as many nearby stores like Daylight Donuts, Oasis Bar and Cork & Barrel have all gone through renovations recently.
“It’s fun bringing a little bit of a facelift to that building too,” Jensen said.
Hairstylist Brianna Radke, who first worked with Jensen in 2009 in Omaha, said Jensen is “a constant delight to be around.”
“Her charismatic personality is contagious. She has always been full of so much talent and passion for the industry that I am not surprised she is starting her own salon,” Radke said. “Columbus is so lucky to have such a talented hairstylist in their community!”
Jensen said she hopes her patrons will enjoy her new place.
“I just want to offer my clients a good welcoming space,” she said. “It’s something a little bit more modern, something that was mine.”
