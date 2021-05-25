WATCH NOW: Columbus stylist turns dream into reality

When Melanie Jensen first moved to Columbus from Omaha seven years ago, she commuted nearly two hours back to the most populous Nebraska city to style hair.

But she said after experiencing two years of Nebraska winters, she decided to “jump fully in here” and work in Columbus. For the last five years, Jensen has done that, building a full clientele. Now, she is planning to open her own salon.

Jensen, who currently works at Salon Rue La, is opening MEL.HAIR sometime in August at 1268 27th Ave., which currently houses Hair by Friends.

“I just want to have a place that is mine,” said Jensen, who has styled hair for 13 years. “I’ve worked my butt off all these years. I did it first in Omaha and then I moved here a few years ago. … So I’ve been patiently waiting for a space to open up downtown.”

She added she wanted to be close to 13th Street because it is a thriving part of town, as well as an easier place to access.

“A lot of cool things are happening there (downtown),” Jensen said. “Over the next few years, a lot of new businesses are coming in and it’s cool to be part of that.”

She said her business’ name came from her clients putting her under their contact information as “Mel Hair.”