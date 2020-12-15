WATCH NOW: Columbus teen and grandfather bond over special elk hunt

Out of more than 20,000 people, Columbus' own 17-year-old Bo Behlen won the 2020 Wyoming elk Super Tag.
The Wyoming Super Tag is a raffle held every year starting in 2014. It was created in 2013 by Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature. Anyone can enter the raffle for a chance to win a hunting tag for one of 10 different big game species in Wyoming.
Each Super Tag raffle ticket costs $10, and there are only 11 winning hunters. Bo's mom, Jaci Behlen, said more than 20,000 people entered this year.
"He bought one ticket," Jaci said.
Revenue from the Super Tag supports the State of Wyoming's wildlife management programs.
"The Super Tag system is just a big fundraiser, basically, for conservation," Bo said.
The Super Tag raffle gives people a chance to bypass the complicated random and points-based drawing systems that Wyoming uses to award hunting licenses. For certain species, it also allows hunters to get around waiting periods and once-in-a-lifetime license restrictions.
It was happenstance that Bo entered the Super Tag raffle.
"I was just looking around at other states and stuff and going to different game and parks websites. I made an account in Arizona and Idaho, just looking," Bo said.
He made one for the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, too, and entered the Super Tag online in September 2019. Bo got the call that he'd won the elk Super Tag 10 months later in July.
"I was sitting there playing Xbox one night and I got a phone call from out of state. The guy asked me if I wanted to go elk hunting and I said, 'Sure, but I probably couldn't afford it.' And he said, 'Well, you just won the Wyoming elk Super Tag'," Bo said.
Jaci was upstairs when Bo got the call.
"I heard him go, 'Holy cow!' And I was wondering what in the world? Because he got really excited all of a sudden," Jaci said.
After Bo found out he won, Jaci said he started to practice shooting nearly every day.
Bo and his 78-year-old grandpa, Gary Abegglen, drove to Wyoming together for the hunt in November. Jaci said Abegglen went hunting in Wyoming regularly in his younger days.
"He sort of worked for an outfitter so he didn't have to pay anything because he just worked for his way," Bo said.
It was more special this time, though, Jaci said, because he was able to go with Bo.
Abegglen and Bo hunt together every weekend, but this time Abegglen stayed in camp while Bo went out with an outfitter guide.
Bo shot a 13 point elk on the third day out.
"He had heard us, the elk. He was over a mile away and he was staring straight at us when we were walking toward him with the horses. So my guide got out the spotting scope and watched him for a while," Bo said.
They ditched the horses and waited until the elk relaxed a little.
"Then we went on foot," Bo said. "It was a long hike up the mountain and the elevation got to me."
Bo was in good shape, fresh off cross-country season, but he said he'd never been so out of breath in his life.
"He worked hard to get up to that spot to get his shot," Jaci said.
Bo shot the elk at 250 yards with a .308 rifle.
Bo said he doesn't think he'll enter the Super Tag again, at least not for a while, but he does hope to return and hunt in Wyoming.
"I'll probably be going bear hunting with the same guide in about a year-and-a-half, after I graduate," Bo added.
