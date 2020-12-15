WATCH NOW: Columbus teen and grandfather bond over special elk hunt

He made one for the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, too, and entered the Super Tag online in September 2019. Bo got the call that he'd won the elk Super Tag 10 months later in July.

"I was sitting there playing Xbox one night and I got a phone call from out of state. The guy asked me if I wanted to go elk hunting and I said, 'Sure, but I probably couldn't afford it.' And he said, 'Well, you just won the Wyoming elk Super Tag'," Bo said.

Jaci was upstairs when Bo got the call.

"I heard him go, 'Holy cow!' And I was wondering what in the world? Because he got really excited all of a sudden," Jaci said.

After Bo found out he won, Jaci said he started to practice shooting nearly every day.

Bo and his 78-year-old grandpa, Gary Abegglen, drove to Wyoming together for the hunt in November. Jaci said Abegglen went hunting in Wyoming regularly in his younger days.

"He sort of worked for an outfitter so he didn't have to pay anything because he just worked for his way," Bo said.

It was more special this time, though, Jaci said, because he was able to go with Bo.