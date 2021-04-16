WATCH NOW: Columbus to see additional housing development with funds

On the heels of the recent housing development in Columbus, the State of Nebraska announced on Thursday that funds have been awarded to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska for projects in Columbus.
Neighborworks – a private, nonprofit development corporation that utilizes federal, state and local funds to help people achieve homeownership – is receiving $750,000 from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF). Also, Neighborworks is receiving a local match of $772,500.
“As housing continues to be a struggle for recruiting and retaining members of our local workforce, it is exciting to see NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska receive their request of $750,000 from the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said, in a Thursday email to The Telegram. “The City of Columbus LB840 fund, Columbus Development Corporation, and Columbus Community Foundation all contributed matching funds for the request, putting an estimated total of $1.5 million towards housing efforts here in Columbus. NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska continues to be a great partner for the development of housing in Columbus.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the recipients of just over $9 million in grants for the RWHF in a Thursday press release.
Brunswick added that Neighborworks also received RWHF monies in 2018, which led to several housing projects in Columbus.
A March 2020 Telegram article reported that three housing projects – a 180-unit complex east of Menards, 34 total housing units near Centennial Elementary School and the Farmview development along 18th Avenue – were made possible by an $850,000 Rural Workforce Housing grant.
Statewide since NWHF’s inception and first funding distribution in 2017, the program has helped finance more than 620 new housing units in 18 communities across Nebraska, according to a press release.
“Our state’s affordability makes Nebraska a great place to raise a family,” Ricketts said, in a provided statement. “The Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act provides matching funds for our communities working to build high-quality, reasonably priced homes. The availability of affordable housing grows Nebraska by helping small towns and rural communities attract new businesses and residents.”
In nearby Schuyler, funds have also been awarded to Schuyler Community Development for housing there – $750,000 from RWHF with a $761,000 local match.
Other communities to benefit from housing monies are Keith County, Red Willow County, Cozad, Cuming County, North Platte, Pender, Seward County, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Aurora, Crete and Scotts Bluff, Morrill and Kimball counties.
The RWHF aims to help communities “increase their supply of quality, affordable housing to accommodate a growing workforce,” according to a press release.
DED Director Anthony L. Goins said his department wants to thank this round of awardees for the work they’re doing to tackle housing needs.
“As a resource, (RWHF) has been incredibly powerful in terms of enabling stakeholders to increase the scope and success of their investments in the housing inventory,” Goins said, in a provided statement. “That relates directly to our ability as a state and as individual communities to accommodate people, jobs, and economic growth.”
