WATCH NOW: Columbus to see additional housing development with funds

On the heels of the recent housing development in Columbus, the State of Nebraska announced on Thursday that funds have been awarded to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska for projects in Columbus.

Neighborworks – a private, nonprofit development corporation that utilizes federal, state and local funds to help people achieve homeownership – is receiving $750,000 from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF). Also, Neighborworks is receiving a local match of $772,500.

“As housing continues to be a struggle for recruiting and retaining members of our local workforce, it is exciting to see NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska receive their request of $750,000 from the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said, in a Thursday email to The Telegram. “The City of Columbus LB840 fund, Columbus Development Corporation, and Columbus Community Foundation all contributed matching funds for the request, putting an estimated total of $1.5 million towards housing efforts here in Columbus. NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska continues to be a great partner for the development of housing in Columbus.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the recipients of just over $9 million in grants for the RWHF in a Thursday press release.