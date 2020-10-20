WATCH NOW: Columbus Walks for Suicide Prevention

Emily Mach, co-chairwoman of the Out of the Darkness Experience, lost her father to suicide when she was younger.
The Out of the Darkness Experience is a walk to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She's been part of other walks, including in Omaha, but wanted to bring something to Columbus.
"It's so important overall," Mach said. "Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States and so raising that awareness about mental health and that mental health matters, sometimes, it's seen as invisible."
Mach stood in the shade at Pawnee Park Saturday, with multiple colored beaded necklaces around her neck.
Participants could take necklaces to symbolize their different struggles. Each color showed a "personal connection" and "helps us identify others who understand our experience."
Support Local Journalism
Dogs and people then congregated in the stands or gathered by the track, often in their teams.
One group in the stands wore gray shirts saying "TEAM SETH" on the back.
The national anthem was sung, people spoke about their own personal experience, and one speaker prayed for the end of suicide.
"Lord, let us see that by the power of your Holy Spirit, we can be world changers," he said. "For suicide to be stopped, in the mind and name of Jesus."
Mach thanked everyone for the inspirational words and thanked the sponsors of the event.
"Go ahead and gather your teams," Mach said. "Let's walk to support this wonderful cause, all along together."
Young women wearing green T-shirts and black masks gathered on the track. The chatter of attendees was masked by the music playing.
"If you're faced with a choice and you have to choose, I hope you choose the one that means the most to you," sang the voice on the speaker, as the first lap of the track began. "I hope you keep on walking."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.