WATCH NOW: Columbus Walks for Suicide Prevention

Emily Mach, co-chairwoman of the Out of the Darkness Experience, lost her father to suicide when she was younger.

The Out of the Darkness Experience is a walk to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She's been part of other walks, including in Omaha, but wanted to bring something to Columbus.

"It's so important overall," Mach said. "Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States and so raising that awareness about mental health and that mental health matters, sometimes, it's seen as invisible."

Mach stood in the shade at Pawnee Park Saturday, with multiple colored beaded necklaces around her neck.

Participants could take necklaces to symbolize their different struggles. Each color showed a "personal connection" and "helps us identify others who understand our experience."

Dogs and people then congregated in the stands or gathered by the track, often in their teams.

One group in the stands wore gray shirts saying "TEAM SETH" on the back.

The national anthem was sung, people spoke about their own personal experience, and one speaker prayed for the end of suicide.