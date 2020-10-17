WATCH NOW: Columbus walks for suicide prevention

Support Local Journalism
Columbus walked for suicide prevention today.
Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller confirmed Saturday morning that four individuals are deceased following a house fire.
The Columbus Police Department announced Friday morning that three individuals have been arrested on burglary and drug charges in relation to …
The East-Central District Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it has been informed of the 10th COVID-19-related death in its fou…
Bryce Kummer, charged with murder and attempted murder, made his first appearance in Platte County Court on Friday morning.
The Platte County Clerk's Office is looking to fill a new full-time position.
Editor's note: The Telegram asked candidates to submit their own headshots.
Business owners of buildings have been awarded grants to update their buildings, and those contacted by The Telegram said they were happy and …
When Lilly Suzette Nilo was born, the first girl out of six children, her parents decided to take this new adventure one day at a time.
