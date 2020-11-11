WATCH NOW: Columbus weathers an ice storm

Sliva said road conditions were acceptable into the early morning hours, but he said that changed around 9 a.m.

"Once we started getting a little more snow and moisture coming down, around 9 o'clock was when the roads took a turn for the worst," Sliva said. "At that point, crews started applying the de-icing agents."

Newer streets require different de-icers, Sliva said, and as a result, they may be a little slicker.

"They'll continue to treat where we need to — stop signs, overpasses, bridges, inclines, things of those nature," Sliva said.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, the ice storm had turned to snow in most areas. According to a hazardous weather outlook report from NWS, conditions are expected to improve Wednesday, although temperatures are forecasted to stay low.

As winter arrives and the weather worsens, Sliva said it's important for residents to be prepared.