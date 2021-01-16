WATCH NOW: Columbus weathers pandemic with low unemployment rate

Columbus is weathering the pandemic with an unemployment rate of around 2.3%, said Kara Asmus, workforce programs and recruitment director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Of those currently in the workforce, only 400 are unemployed, Asmus noted. Although it may seem surprising, she said the area typically has very low unemployment.

Nebraska as a whole has fared better than the rest of the country during the pandemic when it comes to unemployment. In May and throughout at least August, September and October, Nebraska had the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

“That really speaks to how many opportunities there are for people in Nebraska,” Asmus said. “…We just have unlimited opportunities across all sectors and Columbus is a prime example of that.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate in December was 6.7%, according to a Jan. 8 press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In April, Nebraska’s lowest unemployment rate was the highest recorded for the state at 8.3% but was actually the third-lowest for the country as a whole.