WATCH NOW: Columbus weathers pandemic with low unemployment rate

Columbus is weathering the pandemic with an unemployment rate of around 2.3%, said Kara Asmus, workforce programs and recruitment director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
Of those currently in the workforce, only 400 are unemployed, Asmus noted. Although it may seem surprising, she said the area typically has very low unemployment.
Nebraska as a whole has fared better than the rest of the country during the pandemic when it comes to unemployment. In May and throughout at least August, September and October, Nebraska had the lowest unemployment rate in the country.
“That really speaks to how many opportunities there are for people in Nebraska,” Asmus said. “…We just have unlimited opportunities across all sectors and Columbus is a prime example of that.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate in December was 6.7%, according to a Jan. 8 press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
In April, Nebraska’s lowest unemployment rate was the highest recorded for the state at 8.3% but was actually the third-lowest for the country as a whole.
"All areas of the state saw an increase in unemployment with the start of the pandemic," Nebraska Department of Labor Public Information Officer Grace Johnson wrote in an email. "The peak for unemployment statewide was in April."
But Johnson noted that with the loosening of Directed Health Measures, unemployment rates declined. Like other areas of the state, Johnson wrote, the Columbus unemployment rate has "dropped significantly" since the pandemic began due to residents returning to work.
“We did have a few industries lay some people off temporarily,” Asmus said. “Just because they had some people in their facility get sick and they needed to go clean, and set appropriate barriers … really the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t really affect our employers much at all, because of the type of industry that we have. We’re just really, really fortunate in Columbus that we are so strong in the manufacturing sector.”
Manufacturing in the area deals with food, medical supplies and many other items, she added.
Many of the businesses were considered essential as well, Asmus said.
The total value of Columbus and Platte County economic output associated with the area’s manufacturing base is $3.6 billion, according to a report released in July 2020 by the Nebraska Public Power District. Manufacturing alone contributes $2.9 billion.
The study was requested by the Loup Power District and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
Manufacturing also provides over 10,000 jobs, according to the report.
The report stated manufacturing in Columbus had the fourth-highest “average annual compensation per employee” at $66,878.
NPPD Economist Ken Lemke told the Telegram in July the biggest advantage Columbus has for manufacturing is its labor force.
On the other hand, Asmus said keeping people coming is her biggest concern.
“One of the things that I worry about is that we won’t be able to fill all those jobs,” she said, adding she has seen hundreds of jobs listed and some of those listings will end up hiring multiple people. “We have to keep people coming to our community. We only have 400 unemployed people. You can’t fill those jobs with just 400 people when you’re talking about thousands of jobs open.”
She has concerns about what happens if more workers don’t move to the area, and the potential for businesses to leave to go somewhere else to fill their positions.
“It’s important for us to continue doing this work,” Asmus said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.