WATCH NOW: Columbus woman aims to prepare 300 Christmas meals

Self-proclaimed lover of God, people and food and 1C The Sanctuary member Regina McDuffee said God put it in her heart on Sunday night to step up and do something instead of the Columbus Community Christmas Dinner.

The community dinner, which is organized by a group of local residents and traditionally held at the Federated Church, had been canceled due to COVID-19. But McDuffee, who was worried about who would feed the 250 people normally served at the community dinner, is organizing a drive-through Christmas meal this year only in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't want to take it over. But if we can do this for the community, then we will," McDuffee said.

McDuffee is one of the co-chairs in charge of organizing the 1C Thanksgiving meal. She said 1C doesn't normally do a Christmas meal, but this year is an exception in a lot of ways thanks to the pandemic.

McDuffee said she read about organizers canceling the Columbus Community Christmas Dinner. The Federated Church isn't big enough to allow for social distancing during a meal.

She said at-will donations gathered at 1C's Thanksgiving meal will support the Christmas dinner.