WATCH NOW: Columbus woman aims to prepare 300 Christmas meals

Self-proclaimed lover of God, people and food and 1C The Sanctuary member Regina McDuffee said God put it in her heart on Sunday night to step up and do something instead of the Columbus Community Christmas Dinner.
The community dinner, which is organized by a group of local residents and traditionally held at the Federated Church, had been canceled due to COVID-19. But McDuffee, who was worried about who would feed the 250 people normally served at the community dinner, is organizing a drive-through Christmas meal this year only in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't want to take it over. But if we can do this for the community, then we will," McDuffee said.
McDuffee is one of the co-chairs in charge of organizing the 1C Thanksgiving meal. She said 1C doesn't normally do a Christmas meal, but this year is an exception in a lot of ways thanks to the pandemic.
McDuffee said she read about organizers canceling the Columbus Community Christmas Dinner. The Federated Church isn't big enough to allow for social distancing during a meal.
She said at-will donations gathered at 1C's Thanksgiving meal will support the Christmas dinner.
"Last year we were going to use it to send kids to summer camp but then they all got canceled this past summer. Then another Thanksgiving rolled around and now we have more [donations]," McDuffee said.
Part of the costs will also be covered by an anonymous donor who normally gives the ham used for the 1C Thanksgiving meal.
Because it was carry-out this year, 1C only did turkey in its Thanksgiving meals, but McDuffee said the ham donor was happy to help out with the Christmas food.
Like its Thanksgiving meal, 1C will be utilizing the kitchen at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 1072 21st Ave., to prepare and distribute the food.
"We're going to provide the space, and they're going to provide everything else," St. Luke's Senior Pastor Adam Lassen said. "We're happy to share our space and make sure everybody has a Christmas meal."
McDuffee said she plans to get to St. Luke's at 6 a.m. on Christmas to start preparing. The meals, which will include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and dessert, will be served via drive-through style.
McDuffee said 1C served approximately 700 people on Thanksgiving. They plan to dial things back for the Christmas meal, though. Organizers of the Columbus Community Christmas Dinner usually serve 250 meals, she said, and 1C will be doing 300. There will be no reservations and no delivery options.
"We don't have time to put those logistics together," McDuffee said.
McDuffee said she needs some volunteers, which can be anybody in the community who wants to help with the meal.
She needs a couple of early birds to help out with meals in the morning at St. Luke's, four people to get desserts and dinner rolls packed up starting around 9 a.m. and six volunteers to carry meals to cars once people start showing up for food.
McDuffee said they will start serving meals at 11 a.m. on Christmas.
"When we're out of our 300 meals, we will quit serving," McDuffee said.
She added that there will be a drive-through lane and two doors for pick-up so things should move pretty quickly.
Chris Dixon and Charles Rogers are normally responsible for organizing the Christmas meal traditionally held at Federated Church. Rogers said he's happy someone is doing something since they can't have the Christmas meal this year.
"It's a good thing," Rogers said. "I heard about it, and I thought it was wonderful."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
