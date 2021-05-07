WATCH NOW: Columbus woman expands her horizons with three business

She began working at BD at age 18 and stayed for six years while building and exploring business opportunities. She learned about photography and in 2010, she started taking paid clients.

“It was very … part-time, here and there when I was able to get it in because I was working for full-time at BD and I was a parent to young children,” Thomson said. “In 2014, I was able to quit a full-time position at BD and do photography.”

She became a certified physical trainer in 2017 and started her fitness journey in 2013.

“The Reiki came about because I was diving a lot deeper into spirituality in metaphysics,” Thomson added.

Her collaborator, Leslie Karpisek, said during this time, people are looking for healing and have been open. Karpisek runs 2/11 Spirit Connections and also practices Reiki.

“I’m going to start marketing for myself because people are so receptive. Especially after the coronavirus, we need so much healing,” she said. “I am actually surprised how … people are open to spiritually at this time.”

As Reiki and their businesses expand in Columbus, the relationship between the two also has grown.