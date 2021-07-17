WATCH NOW: Columbus woman turning 100 next week

Ed worked in sales for many years, she added. They moved around a bit, having lived in Missouri and Iowa. Following that stint, they came back to Nebraska to purchase and run a motel in York.

“I'll tell you, that was an education. I've always said I should have wrote a book because it would be a best seller without a doubt,” Schroeder-Kuta said.

The couple also purchased the motel across the street and later sold the buildings. They moved back to Columbus in 1978, she said. They purchased a lot upon which they constructed a duplex, and they also flipped houses.

Schroeder-Kuta was devastated when Ed passed away from cancer, she said. She added she told herself she would never marry again until she met Marvin, whom she married when she was in her 60s. It was a good marriage, but Marvin died of cancer four years after they said their vows.

Nowadays Schroeder-Kuta still lives in the duplex that Ed built and rents out the other side. She had a bad fall last year in which she had been hospitalized and needed to stay in an assisted living facility for a while. That caused her to slow down, but only by a bit.