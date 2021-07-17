WATCH NOW: Columbus woman turning 100 next week

Platte County native Dolly Schroeder-Kuta can remember driving a horse and buggy 3-and-a-half miles into town back and forth to school.
Having been born on the family farm on July 21, 1921, Schroeder-Kuta still remembers those days pretty well, for an almost 100-year-old woman.
The horse used to get to St. Francis in Humphrey had been a racehorse, she noted. The youngest and only girl of six children, Schroeder-Kuta traveled with her cousin, Mildred.
“In the morning we would just plod the thing along. And at night, somebody had to hold the horse while Mildred and I got in the buggy or he'd be gone. I think we passed everything on the road,” Schroeder-Kuta said, laughing.
The winters were bad back then, she said, and her parents took her out of the private school in town and enrolled her in the public school, which was located near her home. But, when the weather warmed up, she’d be re-enrolled at St. Francis.
That was back during the Great Depression and times were tough, though Schroeder-Kuta’s family never went hungry, she said.
“Times were really unimaginable, the times were so bad. Nobody had any money,” she said, adding they had great neighbors who helped others in need.
The family had a baseburner for heat; they had no electricity or running water. The girls took sponge baths inside while the guys would bathe outside in the summertime, she said.
Her high school graduation was one to remember. The boys didn’t wear their caps and gowns at the ceremony but the girls did, she recalled.
“We had one boy that was kind of a bully, and he decided the boys weren’t going to work caps and gowns. So they didn’t and the girls did, so we really stood out,” she said.
These days, Schroeder-Kuta said she’s the last living member of the St. Francis Humphrey class of 1939. She’s outlived her parents, five brothers, two husbands and various other family members and friends. But, she added that she’s been fortunate enough to have two loving daughters and to remain in fantastic health.
Her oldest daughter lives in Arlington, Texas, while the youngest resides in Kansas City.
“When I look at the girls and how successful they have been both, (they’re) good girls (and) very, very good to me. I guess I must have done something right along the way,” Schroeder-Kuta said.
Schroeder-Kuta is a very loving, caring person, said Sandy Muhle, who has been Schroeder-Kuta’s caregiver for about 15 years.
“She's just the salt of the earth. She is the kind, loving, loyal,” Muhle said, noting that Schroeder-Kuta is very intelligent.
“She's just going to watch out for you and be by your side, stand up for you. And if you want to do something she'll be your biggest, loyalist fan and supporter that you've ever had.”
Schroeder-Kuta started working at a local printing shop after graduating from high school and married her first husband, Ed, when she was 25. Two years before the marriage, Ed and her brother served in World War II.
The couple decided to move to Columbus about a year after marrying, she added.
“We built a little house on 16th Street. We bought the lot for $400,” Schroeder-Kuta said. “We didn't have a bank account, but we have a little steel box. Every couple of weeks, we would put our savings in little piles on the bed to see how much we had accumulated.”
They constructed a small, two-bedroom house for $6,000 on that lot.
Ed worked for a while in transportation, driving into the country to pick up cream and eggs from farmers. Schroeder-Kuta was then working at the Columbus Montgomery Ward in the catalog department. She ended up having four children, with two not making it past infancy.
Her father passed away the same year she graduated high school. Schroeder-Kuta’s mother was lost without him as he was the provider, she said. Her mother lived with Schroeder-Kuta for 22 years until passing away.
“I wouldn't change the day of (it),” Schroeder-Kuta said. “She was a sweet little lady and she loved Ed, Ed loved her. And the kids felt so fortunate for having her with all those years.”
Ed worked in sales for many years, she added. They moved around a bit, having lived in Missouri and Iowa. Following that stint, they came back to Nebraska to purchase and run a motel in York.
“I'll tell you, that was an education. I've always said I should have wrote a book because it would be a best seller without a doubt,” Schroeder-Kuta said.
The couple also purchased the motel across the street and later sold the buildings. They moved back to Columbus in 1978, she said. They purchased a lot upon which they constructed a duplex, and they also flipped houses.
Schroeder-Kuta was devastated when Ed passed away from cancer, she said. She added she told herself she would never marry again until she met Marvin, whom she married when she was in her 60s. It was a good marriage, but Marvin died of cancer four years after they said their vows.
Nowadays Schroeder-Kuta still lives in the duplex that Ed built and rents out the other side. She had a bad fall last year in which she had been hospitalized and needed to stay in an assisted living facility for a while. That caused her to slow down, but only by a bit.
Schroeder-Kuta said she’s an avid reader who loves playing cards and made greeting cards prior to her fall. Muhle said Schroeder-Kuta is very mobile for her age, taking frequent trips to the local library, hair salon and other places. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Muhle added, Schroeder-Kuta organized several card clubs at the senior center and had started a support group for widows.
Schroeder-Kuta takes care of herself and is flexible in letting Muhle take a day or two off to visit grandchildren. As a new grandmother, that means a lot to her, Muhle added.
“I can hardly wait to tell her about everything and she's 100 and she's my best friend,” said Muhle, who is in her 60s.
For her birthday on Wednesday, July 21, Schroeder-Kuta will be attending a family reunion in Kansas City. It doesn’t seem like she’s 100-years-old, she noted.
“It seems like it's got to be somebody else, like it isn't me. There was so much living during those 100 years, and I think ‘where did the time go?’ I just can't believe it,” Schroeder-Kuta said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.