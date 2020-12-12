WATCH NOW: Columbus woman's dream inspires new downtown boutique

“Nicole and I are definitely entrepreneurs at heart. We have both talked about owning businesses since I can remember, neither one of us planned on them being in Columbus. But I think we would both say that has been the best part of the journey and the most rewarding,” Mueller said. “She started talking about opening a boutique when they built their house a few years ago, and started in the basement there … She has added other lines and other types of business that complement her boutique, and it’s grown so rapidly that she really needed another space.”

Mueller said she was excited for her friend, but wanted Lindhorst to have all of the facts.

“I went over all of the pros and cons with her, just like many other clients I serve, really nailing down what owning brick-and-mortar means and all of the extra debt and dedication that comes along with having staff and more inventory,” Mueller recalled. “We walked through the process of getting bids for the work, and I encouraged her along the way to do things like applying for the last round of grants that Nebraska made available and helping set up her website, etc. … I am so thrilled Nicole allowed me to help her through this.”