WATCH NOW: Columbus woman's dream inspires new downtown boutique

Nicole Lindhorst and her husband were on their way to Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island four years ago when she had an epiphany that changed her life.
“I fell asleep and had a dream about opening a boutique. I think it was just, believe it or not, God telling me to do something else,” said Lindhorst, a Columbus native. “I’ve always said, ‘if he plants the seed in my mind, that’s a sign enough to do it.’ I don’t overthink.”
Fast forward four years, Lindhorst has made a name for herself with her BeYOUtiful Boutique & Gifts by working right out of her basement and online, utilizing social media. But with a growing customer base and three older children, she decided the time was right to open her first flagship store in the heart of Columbus.
On Tuesday, BeYOUtiful Boutique & Gifts welcomed patrons to its new home at 2509 13th St. in downtown Columbus.
“It’s pretty humbling, pretty overwhelming,” Lindhorst said. “It’s a really good feeling.”
BeYOUtiful offers a variety of women’s apparel, ranging in sizes from small to 3x. There are also various accessories, health and beauty products, as well as specialized furniture and décor pieces. Additionally, BeYOUtiful specializes in Bling by Zing, custom rhinestone apparel and accessories. It's also licensed to sell Huskers’ merchandise. Beyond that, the shop is home to House of Colour, which helps women determine what color and style of clothing look best on them.
Sandie Fischer, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s longtime events planner and entrepreneurship/membership developer, has known Lindhorst for quite some time. She said she has proven to be a wonderful entrepreneur whose passion is to help and offer services that benefit customers.
“Nicole is truly an entrepreneur. She is a person who organizes and operates a business but is willing to take the financial risks in order to start a business,” Fischer said. “I have known Nicole for many years and she is not afraid to try different business opportunities and does not give up … Nicole has taken on a huge financial risk purchasing property and renovating a building to fit her needs to offer products and services to consumers. She truly has the entrepreneurial spirit, and I wish her much success.”
Lindhorst acknowledged it was a bit scary to open a retail store amid the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it had been something she was working on before that started. The pandemic only made it more obvious that a store was needed, she noted.
To that end, Lindhorst back in January began working with longtime friend Renee Mueller, broker/owner of kwELITE Real Estate in Columbus, about making it happen. Mueller, she noted, was instrumental in helping her find the right location and making her physical store a reality. The two essentially grew up together, and Lindhorst called Mueller a friend and mentor.
“Nicole and I are definitely entrepreneurs at heart. We have both talked about owning businesses since I can remember, neither one of us planned on them being in Columbus. But I think we would both say that has been the best part of the journey and the most rewarding,” Mueller said. “She started talking about opening a boutique when they built their house a few years ago, and started in the basement there … She has added other lines and other types of business that complement her boutique, and it’s grown so rapidly that she really needed another space.”
Mueller said she was excited for her friend, but wanted Lindhorst to have all of the facts.
“I went over all of the pros and cons with her, just like many other clients I serve, really nailing down what owning brick-and-mortar means and all of the extra debt and dedication that comes along with having staff and more inventory,” Mueller recalled. “We walked through the process of getting bids for the work, and I encouraged her along the way to do things like applying for the last round of grants that Nebraska made available and helping set up her website, etc. … I am so thrilled Nicole allowed me to help her through this.”
Lindhorst ended up buying two adjacent buildings downtown to house her entire operation. She said she and Mueller had looked at other locations around town, but being in the historic district was something very important to her. She said she has joined 13th Street Again, a group of local business owners who collaborate to promote the downtown retail district. Lindhorst said she admires the other business owners in the group and loves the idea of working together to promote their stores.
“I want people to be able to make it a day in downtown Columbus,” she said. “Shop until you drop; eat and drink downtown.”
Construction is still happening at the store; however, it is open and people have been steadily coming in so far. BeYOUtiful is following Directed Health Measures, with Lindhorst noting things are being wiped down with Clorox Disinfecting Wipes regularly and everyone following the mask mandate.
The shop is open generally from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; though hours vary a bit right now as Lindhorst makes time to attend her children’s basketball games. She encourages people to follow BeYOUtiful on Facebook for updates on hours and more.
Lindhorst said she’s happy to have her shop’s home, thanking Mueller again for helping make it happen. She said she has plans to bring in children's and men's apparel eventually. Additionally, she said she would like to open an Airbnb above the store down the road, among other things. But for now, she’s happy to be settling in downtown.
“Columbus has been pretty fantastic; it’s a great place to raise a family,” said Lindhorst, who has a business degree from Central Community College-Columbus. “Never in a million years could I have dreamed I would own a boutique, but I just have always had an entrepreneur-mind. I’m always looking for something new that can make a difference. I believe I’m offering something different to people.”
