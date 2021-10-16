WATCH NOW: Community building becoming a reality

The Columbus Community Building -- which has only existed in the minds of the people leading the project for the last couple of years -- is finally becoming tangible: The stairs of the building are standing.

It might not seem like much, but it's pretty exciting for the people who have been working on the community building project all along.

"It's exciting to actually see some structure and know that it is happening," Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. "It just shows that it's coming together."

The community building will, once finished, be home to the Columbus Public Library, City Hall, a community room, an art gallery, a children's museum and a coffee shop.

City office employees and library staff -- who will eventually move into the community building -- can watch the project's progress from the windows of their respective buildings, just to the east and southeast of the construction site.

"Last week I was downtown at the temporary library location," Columbus Area Children's Museum (CACM) Board Vice President Nikki Behle said. "...I was waiting outside for a minute and I was watching the construction happening where you could see the staircases coming up. It was really cool to see it happening because it's been three years that we've been working on this process."

The projected timeline for completion has the community building opening its doors in 2023.

"(Construction) will probably come to a pretty good standstill here soon -- it kind of depends on mother nature," Bulkley said. "And then it'll kick off, again based on mother nature, in the spring."

Still, Bulkley said, it's nice to see watch the progress.

"We want people to continue to be excited, but it's going to be a long haul," Bulkley said. "There's a lot to happen."

CACM Board President Timothy Kacena told the Telegram on Friday that the Board is working on fundraising right now, and will be for the next several months.

The nearest children's museums are located in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney or Grand Island, something about which the CACM Board members -- many of whom have young children -- are acutely aware. Behle said the museum will be a huge draw for people in nearby communities.

"I started on this board when it first came to fruition about three years ago when the city council approved it and at that point it was all up in the air about where it would be located because the bond had not passed yet for the community building," Behle said. "So when that bond passed (in November 2020), we had to go full gear into design mode. It was kind of a whirlwind."

The first design phase plans for the museum include exhibits and sections that each reflect different facets of the Columbus area community, including agriculture, industry and the Platte and Loup Rivers.

Behle said the CACM Board hopes to raise $2.5 million to cover the costs of the museum's exhibits.

"We're really in the fundraising mode right now. We just need to get those sponsorships sealed so that we can move to the next design phase," Behle said. "...Our next design phase is schematic design, where we would...really go into detail about what is going to be offered in every single exhibit."

Behle said anyone interested in becoming a sponsor is welcome to get in touch with the CACM Board, which they can do by contacting a board member or reaching out to the Columbus Area Children's Museum Facebook page.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

