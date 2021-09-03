WATCH NOW: Community celebrates Ortiz family moving into new home

Between receiving an Xbox One and being welcomed into his new home, it was an amazing day for both Moises Ortiz and his mother, Maria.

Moises - a Columbus Middle School student – said while having the Xbox is greatly appreciated, he can rest easy knowing his mom doesn't have to worry about their living conditions. The Ortiz family previously lived in a trailer which Moises described as "cold" and worrisome for his mother.

“I’m just happy that we got the house,” Moises said. “For my mom, she would cry because the thunderstorms would move (the trailer). … She doesn’t have to worry about the storms anymore.”

Members of the Ortiz family received their home from Habitat for Humanity of Columbus. The nonprofit held a welcoming party Thursday afternoon at the new house.

Around 100 folks packed the living room, kitchen, hallway and utility room to celebrate the occasion. The attendance was so large that some of it spilled outside.

The house was constructed to assist Moises, who has cerebral palsy. It boasts a walk-in shower which is large enough to fit his walker or wheelchair if needed. Maria previously said while he can walk without them he needs them some of the time, especially during the colder winter months. His legs become stiff, affecting his balance.

