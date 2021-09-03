WATCH NOW: Community celebrates Ortiz family moving into new home

Between receiving an Xbox One and being welcomed into his new home, it was an amazing day for both Moises Ortiz and his mother, Maria.
Moises - a Columbus Middle School student – said while having the Xbox is greatly appreciated, he can rest easy knowing his mom doesn't have to worry about their living conditions. The Ortiz family previously lived in a trailer which Moises described as "cold" and worrisome for his mother.
“I’m just happy that we got the house,” Moises said. “For my mom, she would cry because the thunderstorms would move (the trailer). … She doesn’t have to worry about the storms anymore.”
Members of the Ortiz family received their home from Habitat for Humanity of Columbus. The nonprofit held a welcoming party Thursday afternoon at the new house.
Around 100 folks packed the living room, kitchen, hallway and utility room to celebrate the occasion. The attendance was so large that some of it spilled outside.
The house was constructed to assist Moises, who has cerebral palsy. It boasts a walk-in shower which is large enough to fit his walker or wheelchair if needed. Maria previously said while he can walk without them he needs them some of the time, especially during the colder winter months. His legs become stiff, affecting his balance.
Homes like the Ortiz’s are part of Habitat's mission to build house families. The homeowners work alongside volunteers to build their homes and pay an affordable mortgage, according to Habitat for Humanity's website.
The path to getting a home can be challenging, but on the way, Maria found a friendship through Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Board Member Miki Naylor.
Naylor – who serves on the family support committee – said Maria had never gone through the process of owning a home so she wasn’t aware of, for example, the undertakings of having a mortgage, homeowners insurance or picking out paint colors and countertops. Naylor was the one who helped Maria through that process during which their friendship strengthened.
“She’s a beautiful soul,” Naylor said. “… I’ve been excited for this day. I could only imagine what she’s been feeling. I know she’s going to sleep well in her new home. I’m so happy for her and Moises.”
The Ortiz family also received aid from the student-led Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee, which is made up of students from Columbus High School, Scotus Central Catholic, Lakeview Community Schools and Nebraska Christian School in Central City.
Last week, the committee helped furnish the Ortiz home. The teens delivered furniture, which included a special bed and desk for Moises. They also built the bed – which was designed to be a lower level for Moises – and a desk wide enough to accommodate his wheelchair. Additionally, the committee had provided superhero decorations for Moises.
During Thursday's celebration, the committee also presented Moises with a basketball, indoor hoop, planter, as well as sheets and a comforter for his bed.
Maria said she was amazed to see so many people come out to support her and her family. She also expressed her gratitude for the various organizations and volunteers who made their new home possible.
“This is all awesome,” Maria said. “A lot of people helped us to have our dream come true and God bless them.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.