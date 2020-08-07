WATCH NOW: Community group shows support for local law enforcement

“Some little towns are trying to defund the police departments, they want to reduce their police departments,” Landkamer said. “Police are being shot and they’re being abused.”

Ongoing nationwide protests against police violence began in May following the murder of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

Most protests have been peaceful but some have devolved into rioting and looting. In some areas, peaceful protesters have been met with significant police brutality. Protesters and journalists have been tear-gassed, beaten and arrested.

Police have also been on the receiving end of some of the violence. Some police officers have been shot and hit by cars and thrown projectiles, including rocks and Molotov cocktails.

In some areas, people have called for a defunding of the police. Many of those people wish to see some portion of law enforcement funding redirected to community and social assistance programs.

After FOE 1834 passed the resolution, Landkamer said the group had it inscribed on metal plates and attached to walnut plaques. The plaques were given to local law enforcement officers at the Wednesday evening ceremony.