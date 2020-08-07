WATCH NOW: Community group shows support for local law enforcement

In a show of support for local law enforcement, the Columbus Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 1834 held a ceremony to present plaques to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer and numerous state troopers on Wednesday evening.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) is a national organization with local chapters, including Post 1834, 3205 12th St. in Columbus.
According to the group’s website, the FOE was founded in 1888 by a group of Seattle theatre owners. People pay an initiation fee and annual membership dues.
In Columbus, the FOE functions as a social community group and often raises money to support charitable causes.
“It was brought up in our regular meeting that we support the police. The aerie and the auxiliary across the nation support the police,” said Bob Runquist, president of the Men’s Platte Aerie 1834.
Runquist said the group approved the resolution to show support for law enforcement at its July 28 meeting.
Karen Penington, president of the Women’s Platte Auxiliary 1834, said the FOE has always supported law enforcement.
“But right now it seems like it needs to be done and brought to the attention of the public,” Penington noted.
FOE 1834 Trustee Mike Landkamer said the group decided to pass a resolution supporting law enforcement in response to current events.
“Some little towns are trying to defund the police departments, they want to reduce their police departments,” Landkamer said. “Police are being shot and they’re being abused.”
Ongoing nationwide protests against police violence began in May following the murder of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.
Most protests have been peaceful but some have devolved into rioting and looting. In some areas, peaceful protesters have been met with significant police brutality. Protesters and journalists have been tear-gassed, beaten and arrested.
Police have also been on the receiving end of some of the violence. Some police officers have been shot and hit by cars and thrown projectiles, including rocks and Molotov cocktails.
In some areas, people have called for a defunding of the police. Many of those people wish to see some portion of law enforcement funding redirected to community and social assistance programs.
After FOE 1834 passed the resolution, Landkamer said the group had it inscribed on metal plates and attached to walnut plaques. The plaques were given to local law enforcement officers at the Wednesday evening ceremony.
Nebraska State Patrol Field Services Division Troop B in Norfolk sent Troopers Kayla Reicks and Madison Reynoldson to accept a plaque. Wemhoff also accepted a plaque on behalf of his office.
Sherer represented the Columbus Police Department at the event and accepted a plaque on behalf of the department.
“We’re blessed to be in the community that we are, to have the following that we do and the support of the community in all the endeavors that we’ve had over the last couple of years," he said. "I can’t say enough about this community. We appreciate this a great deal."
