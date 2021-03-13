WATCH NOW: Community leaders recall historic 2019 flood as two-year anniversary approaches

“That stuff was all sitting on counters, so I’m like, 'it will be fine until morning,'" she recalled thinking. “We woke up and realized that we couldn’t make it within miles of the store. That was a really horrible feeling.”

At home, she and her husband lost cattle that had been on a field on their farm.

“One thing I’ve always said about our family – we are so lucky that this affected our business but it didn’t affect any of our homes,” she said.

For a couple of days, they couldn’t access their store. When she got to it for the first time, she was shocked.

“It was tragic,” Lehr said. “You could just never have imagined walking into your store that you were just in two days prior and everything was fine and now it’s just destroyed.”

Because they couldn’t make it into Columbus, there was also the feeling of being trapped, she noted.

The store was closed for several months and reopened for deer season on Nov. 16, 2019.

For Columbus, there was light flooding and one could drive down 23rd Street, and it was business as usual, Hofbauer said.