WATCH NOW: Community leaders recall historic 2019 flood as two-year anniversary approaches

In March 2019, frozen ground, rain, and ice on the river combined to bring historic flooding around the region.
Here in Columbus, the river separated the area most affected from those who were not.
“(Those on the south side are) still struggling,” Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said. “We’re doing a voluntary property buyout program through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), offering them money for their property’s pre-flood value … we’ve got a number of properties that are going through that process now.”
Platte County lost two individuals, James Wilke and Betty Hamernik. Hundreds were told to evacuate, he added, and there were dozens of rescues.
“Hundreds and hundreds ... of cattle were lost. There was a company in the area afterward disposing of carcasses,” he added. “There were feedlots along the river in certain areas, and it picked (the cattle) up and washed them down.”
It was close to calving season, too, Hofbauer noted, adding it was “devastating” to the rural and the agricultural community.
“We had multiple feet deep along with big, big blocks of ice moving through,” he said. “We saw 6 feet up, chunks of tree bark removed from the trees indicating that that’s how deep the water is.”
Around a mile south of the river, T-Bone Truck Stop sits along Highway 30. In 2019, there was about 4 feet of water in the store, Store Manager Nikki Lehr said.
“It broke out one of the north walls,” Lehr added. “Everything came in, ice chunks, tree branches, tons of mud and it basically ruined every part of the store.”
The store basically had to start over. Pretty much just the structure was left, she added.
The day before the flood - March 13, 2019 - Lehr was at the store, which is family-owned.
“We were moving things out but still running business,” she said. “We had customers coming in and out but we would maybe take the sunglasses rack and were loading up a trailer basically.”
Her husband, Drake, was helping her raise items onto counters the night before the flood.
“You look back now, and none of that even mattered because the water surpassed that level,” she said. “We didn’t have a clue it would be the extent of what it was.”
Around midnight, she recalled emergency management came through and told them they needed to shut it down. They went through with sirens, she said, and told truckers they should probably move out of the area.
Lehr remembered thinking she would come back around 6 or 7 a.m. to get more items, like the register.
“That stuff was all sitting on counters, so I’m like, 'it will be fine until morning,'" she recalled thinking. “We woke up and realized that we couldn’t make it within miles of the store. That was a really horrible feeling.”
At home, she and her husband lost cattle that had been on a field on their farm.
“One thing I’ve always said about our family – we are so lucky that this affected our business but it didn’t affect any of our homes,” she said.
For a couple of days, they couldn’t access their store. When she got to it for the first time, she was shocked.
“It was tragic,” Lehr said. “You could just never have imagined walking into your store that you were just in two days prior and everything was fine and now it’s just destroyed.”
Because they couldn’t make it into Columbus, there was also the feeling of being trapped, she noted.
The store was closed for several months and reopened for deer season on Nov. 16, 2019.
For Columbus, there was light flooding and one could drive down 23rd Street, and it was business as usual, Hofbauer said.
In Columbus, Mayor Jim Bulkley recalled the situation kept him and others on their toes for a couple of days as the situation unfolded. It was a lot of wait and see and pray, he added.
He had been called at 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, and went over to a meeting run by emergency management at about 4:30 a.m., along with officials like then-Platte County Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl and Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess.
“It was the perfect storm,” Bulkley said. “On Thursday, it kind of got to the point where everybody was worried about what was going to happen.”
One concern was the ice jam at the black bridge. Bulkley took a walk on the levy and saw ice all the way to the top of the trestle.
“Solid chunks of ice all the way across the river,” he said.
There was also a backup of water at the bottom of the viaduct by 8th Street. Storm sewers were underwater, so instead of the sewers being able to release their water out to the river, water was backing up and pooling up at the base of the viaduct.
Bulkley remembered a pump strung up onto the bridge to deal with the water near the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial.
“We were extremely fortunate. Some areas of town had some basement flooding,” he said. “We didn’t have any direct, any huge damage … the biggest physical damage happened to the golf course, Quail Run.”
The back nine, so holes 10 through 18, was “totally devastated,” he said.
“We’re still fixing that,” Bulkley noted.
Briefly, in 2019, Columbus was an island. Columbus Community Hospital used the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter to bring in blood from the American Red Cross to the hospital.
Despite rebuilding in the two years since then, Hofbauer noted it was still a traumatic experience for a lot of people.
“(There is) farmland, specifically, that was lost because it’s all sand now,” he said.
