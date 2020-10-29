WATCH NOW: Community members hope to replace lighting at Pawnee Park field

"If you've ever seen an LED-lighted field, it's like playing in the daytime," Schilling said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a 501(c)(3) corporation, the Lakeview Association is eligible for a grant from the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau to help pay for the lights.

At its Tuesday morning meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the grant, giving the Lakeview Association $50,000 in matching funds that will go toward the new lights.​

Lakeview Baseball and Softball Association Board Member and American Legion coach Travis Tessendorf said the Lakeview Association is bidding to host the Class B senior tournament at Pawnee Park this year, where it was held a few years ago.

"The comment three years ago was that our field was needing some improvements. We have at least nine lightbulbs burned out. If you go fix them with the current lightbulbs in there now, some are brighter than others. You create bright spots which make it hard for the players to see," Tessendorf said.

He said the field has unique attractions like the wooden fence, scoreboard and in-ground dugouts, but the lights make it harder to win bids to host an area or state tournament.