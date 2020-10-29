WATCH NOW: Community members hope to replace lighting at Pawnee Park field

Lakeview and Columbus community members are looking to redo the baseball stadium lighting at Pawnee Park for the first time in 40 years.
City of Columbus Third Ward Council member and Columbus Baseball Association member Ron Schilling said the lights were donated by Columbus manufacturing company Appleton in 1988. They were updated in 2008, but need work now.
"At that time they were the real thing, they were the best that was available," Schilling said.
Schilling said he has been coaching baseball at the Pawnee Park Legion field since 1980 and still coaches for Columbus American Legion teams.
"Columbus' baseball field used to be the premier field for quite some time. And everybody in Omaha and Lincoln wanted to come out here to play," Schilling said.
Now there are dead bulbs intermixed with bright spots from the lights have been replaced. Schilling said the irregular lighting can negatively impact gameplay. He said the games and tournaments that used to be easy to set up are now hard to come by.
The Lakeview Baseball and Softball Association's American Legion teams also use the Pawnee Park baseball field and are teaming up with the Columbus Baseball Association to upgrade the lights, a project estimated to cost $225,000.
Ultimately, though, Schilling said the new LED lights would be between 60 and 80% cheaper to operate.
"If you've ever seen an LED-lighted field, it's like playing in the daytime," Schilling said.
As a 501(c)(3) corporation, the Lakeview Association is eligible for a grant from the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau to help pay for the lights.
At its Tuesday morning meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the grant, giving the Lakeview Association $50,000 in matching funds that will go toward the new lights.
Lakeview Baseball and Softball Association Board Member and American Legion coach Travis Tessendorf said the Lakeview Association is bidding to host the Class B senior tournament at Pawnee Park this year, where it was held a few years ago.
"The comment three years ago was that our field was needing some improvements. We have at least nine lightbulbs burned out. If you go fix them with the current lightbulbs in there now, some are brighter than others. You create bright spots which make it hard for the players to see," Tessendorf said.
He said the field has unique attractions like the wooden fence, scoreboard and in-ground dugouts, but the lights make it harder to win bids to host an area or state tournament.
"Tournaments bring a lot of money into our community. Families stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and shop in our grocery stores and gas stations," Tessendorf said. "If we want to compete with other area ball parks, we need to upgrade Pawnee Park."
Schilling said the four Columbus American Legion teams and two USSSA teams hold more than 40 games there and have approximately 120 kids using the field for practice. From mid-May through the start of August, he said their practices go from 4 to 9 or 9:30 p.m.
"So the last team gets to practice under the lights," Schilling said.
Tessendorf said between 40 and 50 Lakeview kids play games at the field every year, where the Columbus High School baseball team begins practicing as early as March.
Now that Platte County has agreed to match up to $50,000, the Columbus and Lakeview Associations need the City of Columbus to agree to contribute at least $50,000.
"We'll do a little bit on our part and hopefully they'll do a little bit on their part, because we all play on the same field," Tessendorf said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
