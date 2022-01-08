WATCH NOW: Continuing tradition: Laska takes over ownership of My Place

My Place Bar and Grill owner Brian Laska considers taking over ownership of the business as returning to his roots.

Those who walk into My Place, 904 Eighth St. in Duncan, may notice the back bar – which is the display rack holding liquor bottles and assorted glassware – in the business. That back bar has a special meaning for Laska. His father traveled out of state to pick it up for an old bar owner in about 1957 or '58, Laska added.

“My father actually took the time off college (to) pick this up,” Laska said, noting that the building has always housed a bar.

Now, Laska is a proprietor who sees every day the back bar that his dad helped obtain. Laska previously worked at My Place for about 10 years and officially took over ownership on Dec. 13, 2021.

Visitors to the business probably won’t notice much physical change, but Laska has implemented a full food service. There are dinner specials Monday through Thursday and daily lunch specials Monday through Saturday.

Laska said that Monday nights are tacos, which consist of an 8-inch flour tortilla that is deep-fried to order. It’s filled with a third pound of beef, and there’s a toppings bar at which customers can select whatever they want.

Tuesdays are for pizza.

“We pride ourselves on our pizza because we do scratch make it. That's something that no other pizza place in town and surrounding areas can say. Our pizza sauce is 100% homemade,” Laska said.

The marinara is made from San Marzano tomatoes that are imported from Italy, he said, and the tomatoes are sweet so the sauce won’t cause heartburn. Also, he added, he only uses full-fat mozzarella.

On Wednesdays, a pasta dish is served while Thursday is known as “Smokin Thursdays.”

“We have a smoker out back now. We're known for our pulled pork and ribs and brisket,” said Laska, who’s competed and done well in barbeque competitions.

Along with lunch and dinner specials, My Place offers catering.

“We will gradually end up doing Friday and Saturday food services that we don't do,” Laska said.

Duncan Village Chairman Jeff Oppliger noted he’s excited that a local with history and ties to the community has stepped up to continue a business. As Oppliger pointed out, Duncan would suffer greatly if the bar had to close.

“Having lunch available and variety of menu options is really putting some emphasis on the food service side of the business, which I think is always welcomed in any community,” Oppliger said.

My Place also benefits Duncan overall, Oppliger added, as amenities always draw people into a community. He noted a new subdivision will be starting in Duncan soon.

“When young families see housing available and nice parks and nice businesses, I think that all is a draw for people not only wanting to visit our community but also make it their home,” he said.

As for Laska, he said he began cooking when he was working in the data communications and telecommunications field. He traveled worldwide for work, he added.

“It got to the point where I wanted some food I got while I was overseas that I wasn't able to get here,” Laska said. “I'd have the recipe. And then I'd replicate that make too much and I’d bring it here.”

Oppliger said he’s heard locals compliment the food at My Place.

“We've gotten a lot of good feedback from our residents regarding his business so people are very appreciative that that he's offering these services,” Oppliger added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

