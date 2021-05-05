WATCH NOW: Corrections a stepping stone for law enforcement

It's not uncommon for deputy applicants to the Platte County Sheriff's Office to have experience working in a correctional facility.
"I think it's a very excellent experience to understand how the Sheriff's Office works and the working of the judicial system," Platte County District Court Clerk Marlene Vetick said. "...It gives the individual a better perspective on what the obligations are of the position. It's a great opportunity to interact with other agencies and see how that candidate works with other agencies, as well."
Vetick has been a member of the Platte County Merit Commission since 1992. One of the jobs of the Merit Commission is to interview deputy applicants. Nebraska law requires each county to have a Merit Commission to make sure the hiring process follows the law.
This process is starting soon as the Sheriff's Office is currently seeking new deputies.
In her 29 years on the Merit Commission, Vetick said she has seen many deputy applicants with corrections experience.
"Corrections is an outstanding stepping stone into the profession," Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said.
Wemhoff is one of those who started in corrections.
"You learn how to deal with the clientele that you're going to deal with out on the street and in a more controlled environment," Wemhoff said.
Wemhoff added that corrections officers often learn how to defuse situations through conversation and build relationships which can be very helpful if they join the Sheriff's Office as a deputy later on. Wemhoff said a huge part of the job is learning how to talk to people who aren't at their best.
"When I transitioned from corrections to the road patrol, I was dealing with a lot of the same people that I was dealing with in the jail. And I had a rapport with them," Wemhoff said. "...They knew me, they knew how I operated."
Wemhoff said members of law enforcement regularly rely on those relationships and communication skills to deescalate situations. Vetick said she looks for similar skills during interviews.
"I feel it's always the temperament, the ability to work or answer questions and their conduct during the interview process. And also, to me, it's important how they can react in an unfamiliar situation," Vetick said.
The Merit Commission interview is the third step in the application and testing process for deputy candidates. Once candidates apply, they must pass a written exam, physical agility test and then the commission interview.
The Sheriff's Office is accepting applications through May 24 to fill two deputy positions. Aside from a relatively clean criminal record, applicants for a deputy position must have a high school diploma or GED, possess a valid driver's license and be at least 21-years-old and a U.S. citizen.
This time around, the testing and interviewing will take place on May 27. After that, candidates are ranked based on their performance in the written exam, physical agility test and the interview.
"You may have 10 to 15 people on that list. I have to hire from the top three," Wemhoff said.
Candidates may be eliminated at later points in the application process, though, so Wemhoff said he usually holds onto the top five or six names. The list is good for six months, meaning Wemhoff can move names up the list if somebody drops out or gets cut. People are also welcome to reapply, Wemhoff said.
"This profession is made up of men and women who want to make a difference in their community," Wemhoff said. "This job is a hard job, this job has always been a hard job. But if you want to serve the community and if you want to make the community a better place to live for you, yourself your family and everybody else … this is still an honorable profession."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.