WATCH NOW: Corrections a stepping stone for law enforcement

Wemhoff added that corrections officers often learn how to defuse situations through conversation and build relationships which can be very helpful if they join the Sheriff's Office as a deputy later on. Wemhoff said a huge part of the job is learning how to talk to people who aren't at their best.

"When I transitioned from corrections to the road patrol, I was dealing with a lot of the same people that I was dealing with in the jail. And I had a rapport with them," Wemhoff said. "...They knew me, they knew how I operated."

Wemhoff said members of law enforcement regularly rely on those relationships and communication skills to deescalate situations. Vetick said she looks for similar skills during interviews.

"I feel it's always the temperament, the ability to work or answer questions and their conduct during the interview process. And also, to me, it's important how they can react in an unfamiliar situation," Vetick said.

The Merit Commission interview is the third step in the application and testing process for deputy candidates. Once candidates apply, they must pass a written exam, physical agility test and then the commission interview.