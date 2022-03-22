WATCH NOW: Country Lane Gardens hosting Bring Your Own Pot event this weekend

Any Nebraska gardener knows the state’s weather can be unpredictable – especially in springtime - but Country Lane Gardens has a way to help folks wanting to get their gardens started early.

The business is holding a BYOP – Bring Your Own Pot – event this weekend at the store, 5132 Eighth St. in Columbus. The planting event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents can bring their pots and garden gloves while sauntering through the greenhouse to select their plants and arrange their planters. Afterward, the pots will be placed inside the business’ greenhouse until May – they can be picked up around Mother’s Day (the typically time plants can be transplanted outside). The plants will be protected from the unpredictable Nebraska weather in the meantime.

“We have a lot of customers who would like their pots to look really nice for graduations and parties in May,” Country Lane Gardens owner Annette Hellbusch said. “By having them bring their pots, planting them up this time of year, we can keep them in our greenhouse and they’ll grow in a warm environment. We’ll fertilize and take care of them. When they pick them up in May, their pots are full.

“(This is) instead of buying seasonal plants and potting them in your pots and then letting them grow outside in the environment which can be cold.”

Country Lane Gardens will provide the soil, fertilizer and SoilMoist – which reduces the amount of water needed for plants. Most of the plants are priced from $4.29 to $9.99. Residents can bring their own pot or buy one from the business, Hellbusch added.

“They can pick out any different plants that they want,” she said. “If they want any help designing their pot, we’re there to help them. We help (the attendees) plant them correctly so they have a good start growing.”

Country Lane Gardens has held the BYOP for four or five years, Hellbusch said.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said Country Lane Gardens holds numerous kinds of gatherings like BYOP.

“I think involving the community in events such as wreath making, bring your own pot workshops and other events helps to create an attraction for visitors to our community as we continue to beautify it and learn how to grow and maintain our crops,” McNeil said.

Hellbusch said folks will not need an appointment to visit Country Lane Gardens. That wasn't the case last year because it was by appointment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

“You do not need to have an appointment,” she said. “You can just come out during the times listed on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and we’ll just let you shop in the two greenhouses.”

For more information about the event, visit countrylanegardens.org.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

