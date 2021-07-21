WATCH NOW: County residents question bridge completion

Two Platte County residents questioned the Board of Supervisors Tuesday over the completion of a bridge, which is near their homes and Christ Lutheran Church.

Keith Runge and Ryan Loseke asked the Board when the bridge - which is at 122nd Avenue in Columbus – will be completed as it has hampered their respective businesses. For around the last three weeks, the bridge – which has been closed since May - has not been worked on, Runge said.

District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss said construction halted because the County is waiting on prefabricated steel for the ends of the bridge’s deck.

“There was a problem with some of that steel,” Liss said. “… Once they did the initial installation on it, they found there were flaws with it so they had to take it all apart, put it back and prefabricate it.”

He added the delivery should be in about two to three weeks.

Runge said he is appreciative that the bridge is being replaced, adding it needed to be done.

However, he said he is about to harvest his crops in early September and his land is located on the opposite ends of the bridge. With the bridge out, there isn’t much of an alternative path to collect his crops.

