WATCH NOW: COVID testing available through winter

Another COVID-19 testing site is now available in Columbus as Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it’s offering free testing via the pharmacy drive-through.
Casey Schwarting, store manager of the Hy-Vee in Columbus, said the store began the free testing Tuesday morning.
The process will work similarly to how the drive-through flu shots were done, he said, with patients pulling up to the pharmacy drive-through on the specific days and time.
“It’s a self-administered test so our pharmacist will give them the test through the drive-through then they’ll do the test themselves – our pharmacist will give them instructions and all that – and there’s a dropbox about 10 feet away from the drive-through,” Schwarting said. “They’ll drop it off in the dropbox and we’ll get it shipped out right away.”
The dropbox collections are shipped out daily, he said.
Schwarting said that COVID testing will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.
A press release from Hy-Vee states that those wanting to be tested must first register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time at www.doineedacovid19test.com. The COVID tests and results are coordinated by eTrueNorth. Results are received in three to five days.
Regionally, other Hy-Vee locations starting COVID testing Tuesday were in Grand Island and Kearney, according to the release.
“There are a few areas in town to get tested already, so it’s just another option for people to make sure that they can get a test quickly.”
Additionally, the TestNebraska site located at Columbus Community Hospital has moved to the Husker Helicopter garage, 4147 48th Ave.
CCH Emergency Room Director Sue Deyke said the reason for the move was to provide a safe place to continue COVID testing during wintertime.
“We prefer to test people outdoors to decrease the risk to staff during the testing, but outdoors in the middle of December and January is not a fun experience … we wanted to make sure they were protected from the elements, the wind and the cold and all of that,” Deyke said. “It’s very nice, it’s well-lit and warm and it’s a good environment to do our testing in.”
The garage is the ideal structure as there are two doors on both sides of the building, which allows for a double drive-through.
“It was ideal with its close proximity to the hospital for the carrying of supplies and communicating back and forth,” Deyke added.
The same time frame will be utilized – 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The site will be closed on major holidays.
TestNebraska sites also require registration online at testnebraska.com/en. Deyke noted that those signed up for a COVID test at a different TestNebraska site can still come to the one located near the hospital.
In an email Tuesday, Good Neighbor Community Health Center confirmed that it will remain a TestNebraska site. The drive-through tests take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Health Center, 4321 41st Ave.
COVID-19 tests offered through TestNebraska are free and administered by trained individuals.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
