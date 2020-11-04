WATCH NOW: COVID testing available through winter

Regionally, other Hy-Vee locations starting COVID testing Tuesday were in Grand Island and Kearney, according to the release.

“There are a few areas in town to get tested already, so it’s just another option for people to make sure that they can get a test quickly.”

Additionally, the TestNebraska site located at Columbus Community Hospital has moved to the Husker Helicopter garage, 4147 48th Ave.

CCH Emergency Room Director Sue Deyke said the reason for the move was to provide a safe place to continue COVID testing during wintertime.

“We prefer to test people outdoors to decrease the risk to staff during the testing, but outdoors in the middle of December and January is not a fun experience … we wanted to make sure they were protected from the elements, the wind and the cold and all of that,” Deyke said. “It’s very nice, it’s well-lit and warm and it’s a good environment to do our testing in.”

The garage is the ideal structure as there are two doors on both sides of the building, which allows for a double drive-through.

“It was ideal with its close proximity to the hospital for the carrying of supplies and communicating back and forth,” Deyke added.