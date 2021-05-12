WATCH NOW: CPS leaders encouraged by Upbeat's teachers' survey

Kay said that response is amazing, considering how challenging this past school year has been because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that lends a ton of credit to the things that we did to have the kids in school,” he said. “I think it gives a lot of credit to our teachers for what they were doing in the classroom.”

Upbeat also told CPS around 88% of its educators thought the principal of their given school communicated a clear vision for teaching and learning. Meanwhile, 87% of teachers agreed that their principal backs them when they need support.

“We had a very high principal-teacher trust level,” Kay said.

The research also found that 96% of educators believed opportunities were accessible to employees regardless of school, race, ethnicity etc. Meanwhile, 90% of teachers said they see themselves continuing at their school for at least next year.