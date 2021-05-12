WATCH NOW: CPS leaders encouraged by Upbeat's teachers' survey

The initial results of Upbeat’s survey showed an overwhelming majority of teachers find themselves enjoying working for Columbus Public Schools.
Upbeat, a software data collection company, gathers data and provides administrators a list of progress and setbacks in parts that can affect teacher retention. Additionally, Upbeat presents ways to improve engaging staff.
The survey was the first step in helping CPS learn how it can retain teachers.
CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay reported these findings to the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education during its Monday night meeting.
Upbeat is like Gallup - a national analytics company - as both organizations offer services that include scientific surveys, data collection and print analysis.
Kay said 93% of the educators responded to the survey. He added Upbeat told him that percentage is the best participation rating for a first-time school district taking part in the study.
Kay said CPS scored well on the compensation and career path. Around 74% of teachers were satisfied with the salary that they were making. Additionally, 87% of employees reported that 60% or more of their students are frequently engaged in learning activities.
Kay said that response is amazing, considering how challenging this past school year has been because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that lends a ton of credit to the things that we did to have the kids in school,” he said. “I think it gives a lot of credit to our teachers for what they were doing in the classroom.”
Upbeat also told CPS around 88% of its educators thought the principal of their given school communicated a clear vision for teaching and learning. Meanwhile, 87% of teachers agreed that their principal backs them when they need support.
“We had a very high principal-teacher trust level,” Kay said.
The research also found that 96% of educators believed opportunities were accessible to employees regardless of school, race, ethnicity etc. Meanwhile, 90% of teachers said they see themselves continuing at their school for at least next year.
Kay said he and each school principal will look at more of the collected data later this week. But he added he wanted to show the board members those statistics as the areas have been of interest to them. The Board will see more of the information sometime later in June.
Board members said they were impressed with the survey results so far.
“Our building leadership is very strong,” CPS Board of Education Vice President Doug Willoughby said. “(I’m) very proud to see and hear about those numbers.”
Fellow board member Mike Jeffryes said those statistics are a good gateway into discussing with teachers who fell in the minority.
“We can address those issues,” he said.
This partnership with Upbeat came about after the CPS Board of Education passed a proposal in March that allowed the school district to enter a contract with the software data collection company.
The survey is part one of Upbeat’s five-point improvement cycle.
Now, Columbus Public Schools is in the second part: Analysis.
Following point two, the next section is dialogue. This part allows Upbeat and the school district to identify sections that need improvement.
Support is the fourth part. Upbeat does that by providing professional development and one-on-one coaching for school officials.
Action is the fifth step as CSP and school leaders do that by creating and implementing improvement plans.
Eventually, the cycle resets back to the survey.
“I’m excited about it (the survey) because I think it’ll be good to have that outside force holding our feet to the fire to follow through on the things that we need to identify as things that we need to work on,” Kay said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.