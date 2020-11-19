WATCH NOW: CPS teachers feel supported by district

Finding enough teachers and substitutes to cover classes has been a problem for CPS, but Dodson said it has been addressed by the district's recently-announced plan to go to a four-day in-person learning week after the Thanksgiving break.

"Any break you have, you're having to run to the classroom and fill that time in for subs," Dodson said. "This is why you're seeing this change after Thanksgiving where the kids will stay home Friday."

Teachers will still work on Friday, but without students in class they will have time to do their planning.

"It'll be nice to have that Friday to hopefully alleviate some of that stress for us," Forney said.

Sander said that decision was made with families in mind, too.

"It's either we give our kids a whole week off for online learning to let our teachers get caught up or we do one day a week before Christmas break," Sander said.

And many CPS families, Sander said, can't just take a week off.

"It's a lot different than it was in April and May. Places aren't closed," Sander said. "I have a second-grade son. He can't be home by himself doing online learning."