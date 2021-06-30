WATCH NOW: Diversity & Inclusion Summit held at CCC-Columbus

"In this time, 2021, most individuals have probably heard of the terms inclusivity and diversity. It's now a very key word," said Delts, who is Black. "But maybe in the year 2019 and before, many HR professionals and some unique groups tend to say, 'Hey, we need some inclusivity.' But we maybe didn't hear that word as often as we have since last year."

He added the BLM movement pushed for more inclusivity.

Brunswick said he hopes the summit can lead to more people getting jobs in Columbus. He added there are plenty of them readily available.

“This isn’t going away,” Brunswick said. “We need to address this and make sure our communities and work environments and everything about our society are welcoming as a whole. And we want people to stay.”

He said the latter part is vital. Even if folks move to Columbus but they don’t enjoy where they work or live, they won’t want to stay around for long, Brunswick added.