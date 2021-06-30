WATCH NOW: Diversity & Inclusion Summit held at CCC-Columbus

Perhaps one group that gets overlooked when it comes to diversity and inclusion is individuals with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, community advocate Dillard Delts said.
That topic has special meaning for Delts as he is deaf.
But for businesses and individuals to become inclusive, it “starts and ends with people," he said, during the fifth annual Diversity & Inclusion Summit.
“It’s specific groups of people who tend to be marginalized from society,” Delts said. “… So one thing, a group that tends to be not included is people with disabilities. We have for years – I would say since the 1970s – started asking people to be aware of us. We need to be involved.”
The summit was held Tuesday at Central Community College-Columbus, 500 63rd St., and was a collaboration between Nebraska Public Power District, CCC and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event’s goal was to invite area business professionals for talks involving diversity and inclusion in human resources and the professional world. Around 30 people from those fields were able to attend the summit.
The topics consisted of creating and engaging a diverse workforce in Nebraska, the challenges and resilience of people with hearing loss, and prospering with a multigenerational workplace.
NPPD Diversity Manager Yesenia Peck said though there may have been companies at the summit that have a diversity and inclusion program in place, she believes it was a way to learn even more about different diverse backgrounds. She added some topics are not necessarily are thought of when creating an inclusive workforce.
“This kind of event helps our workforce,” said Peck, who was also a speaker at the summit.
Chamber President Dawson Brunswick praised Peck’s work with NPPD and for helping put on the event, adding the summit had been an educational tool for him and the others in attendance.
“It’s just been great,” Brunswick said. “The insight that people have proved has been phenomenal.”
He added the event has shown attendees how different people can offer distinct features to the workforce and their communities.
Delts said for discussions about diversity to change, it sometimes takes big changes, citing the Black Lives Matter movement last year as an example.
"In this time, 2021, most individuals have probably heard of the terms inclusivity and diversity. It's now a very key word," said Delts, who is Black. "But maybe in the year 2019 and before, many HR professionals and some unique groups tend to say, 'Hey, we need some inclusivity.' But we maybe didn't hear that word as often as we have since last year."
He added the BLM movement pushed for more inclusivity.
Brunswick said he hopes the summit can lead to more people getting jobs in Columbus. He added there are plenty of them readily available.
“This isn’t going away,” Brunswick said. “We need to address this and make sure our communities and work environments and everything about our society are welcoming as a whole. And we want people to stay.”
He said the latter part is vital. Even if folks move to Columbus but they don’t enjoy where they work or live, they won’t want to stay around for long, Brunswick added.
“It’s awesome if you can attract people but if we can’t retain them, we need to be looking at why,” Brunswick said.
Peck said such a way is for companies to hold diversity training. Such exercises are in place because it helps the organization and the overall public, she added.
“We are impacting that individual who is receiving the training,” Peck said. “At the same time, we’re impacting the community because when he leaves the workforce, he’s going to reflect what he learned.”
She added she’s thankful the diversity and inclusion summit is in its fifth year and hopes it can continue strong in 2022.
“I think it’s well-received by the community,” Peck said. “I wish next year, more and more employers join us.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.