WATCH NOW: DQ reopens in Columbus

When Tina Classen received the keys to the door of the completely refurbished Columbus Dairy Queen on Tuesday, she said she couldn’t help but cry.

“I just balled. It was a long time coming,” said Classen, the Dairy Queen general manager and Fourteen Foods operating partner. “I’ve been managing this store for almost eight years now so I’ve been begging for a new store. We’re outgrowing the old one. We need a better one. So today it was just happy tears started flowing.”

Dairy Queen -- 665 33rd Ave. -- was back in operation for the first time in nearly five months. If residents were happy that the restaurant was back, anyone could tell by the line of cars waiting to order food or ice cream treats at the drive-through.

Classen said locals also told her staff, “Welcome back,” which gave a boost to her and others’ spirits.

Fourteen Foods Operating Partner Rod Potter said he and other staff have heard from folks, wondering when they’ll be back. He added he’s excited that residents were looking forward to seeing the new store open.

“We’re happy to be back in the community and be back the way we are,” he said. “We opened up at 10:30 this morning and we had cars lined up right away so we’re really excited about that. We’re hoping people come in and see the new store.”

As previously reported by The Columbus Telegram, the Columbus Dairy Queen franchise's owner, Fourteen Foods, purchased the Cut N Style hair salon next door, demolishing both buildings to make room for an expanded store. This allowed the new building to have more dining room space.

The renovation also came with a bigger deck which will be utilized more during the warmer months. The kitchen and chill area – where the ice cream is made – are also larger which means more room for staff, Classen said.

“We’ve got a lot more room to move around back there,” she said. “We can have more people back there and not bumping into each other. We should be able to get customers to come through a lot faster with the set-up that we have now.”

Classen and other employees stayed busy when construction occurred. Classen was the general manager of Norfolk’s Dairy Queen while three of her assistants and a few part-time staffers also worked at that location.

Since it closed in September, the Columbus location had a 95% staff retention rate, Potter said.

Potter praised Classen, saying she has “a strong, well-trained staff around her.”

Classen said the build-up for Dairy Queen to reopen was thrilling.

“It’s been really exciting,” Classen said. “It’s been a long time. We’ve been down for five months so it’s been a long wait. It seems like forever before we got here. I know Columbus and the community areas have all been anxious to open. … We’ve got a lot of support in Columbus. That helps us out. That’s why we were able to build a new building.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.