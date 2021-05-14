WATCH NOW: Drug disposal box added at Platte County Sheriff's Office

Platte County Investigator Joe Gragert said residents have reached out to the Sheriff's Office in the past with questions about how to dispose of unwanted medications.

"On occasion, people come into the lobby. Maybe they had a relative who had cancer and passed and they have all this medication and don't know what to do with it," Gragert said.

Wemhoff said the ball really got rolling earlier this year to get a site set up at the Sheriff's Office. There are certain restrictions about where and how the Take-Back Box must be placed. For instance, it must be secured in place and located in a monitored area.

The location in the Sheriff's Office breezeway is recorded by cameras, both in the lobby and outside the building.

"And one of the reasons we placed it where we did is because there is 24-hour access and it's also accessible to somebody with disabilities," Gragert said.