WATCH NOW: Drug disposal box added at Platte County Sheriff's Office

There is a new drug disposal box for unused and expired medications at the Platte County Sheriff's Office in Columbus.
The Medication Take-Back Box at the Sheriff's Office, 2610 14th St., is one of two new ones in the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) region. The other new box is in front of Genoa Community Hospital in Nance County.
"The two new boxes were funded through a Region 4 Behavioral Health System opioid use disorder grant," ECDHD Substance Abuse Coordinator Jamie Rodriguez said in a statement emailed to The Telegram on Wednesday afternoon. "...This gives us medication drop boxes in all four counties."
ECDHD covers Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties. There are also Take-Back Boxes located at the Boone County Health Center, Schuyler Police Department and Colfax County Sheriff's Office.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said the Take-Back Box was placed in the breezeway entering the Platte County Sheriff's Office just last week. It is free for the public and simple to use.
Platte County Investigator Joe Gragert said residents have reached out to the Sheriff's Office in the past with questions about how to dispose of unwanted medications.
"On occasion, people come into the lobby. Maybe they had a relative who had cancer and passed and they have all this medication and don't know what to do with it," Gragert said.
Wemhoff said the ball really got rolling earlier this year to get a site set up at the Sheriff's Office. There are certain restrictions about where and how the Take-Back Box must be placed. For instance, it must be secured in place and located in a monitored area.
The location in the Sheriff's Office breezeway is recorded by cameras, both in the lobby and outside the building.
"And one of the reasons we placed it where we did is because there is 24-hour access and it's also accessible to somebody with disabilities," Gragert said.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the best way to dispose of most unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications is to drop them off at a drug take-back site, location or program. A searchable database of take-back locations registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration can be found online at https://bit.ly/3w7ED35.
When taking pharmaceuticals to a drop off location or drug take-back program is not possible, the FDA recommends throwing them away at home. Instructions on how to do that can be found on the FDA's website at https://bit.ly/3y8qnZY.
The FDA also has a list of medications that may be flushed down the toilet if a drug drop off location or take-back program is not an option; that list can be found at https://bit.ly/3uQK4U0.
The FDA has determined that the risk of accidental exposure to medications on the flush list significantly outweighs the potential risk they pose to human health or the environment.
People may leave certain prescription medications, ointments and liquids, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and medications for pets at the Sheriff's Office Take-Back Box.
"No sharps and no inhalers or aerosols," Gragert said.
Wemhoff and Gragert said people do not need to worry about their privacy if they bring medications to the Take-Back Box at the Sheriff's Office.
"We will not be looking to see who had what type of medication," Gragert said.
Even if they wanted to, Wemhoff said, members of the Sheriff's Office don't have that kind of time.
"We just want to provide a safe, known place where people can drop their medications off," Wemhoff said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.