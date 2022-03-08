WATCH NOW: Ehlers named Mr. Shamrock 2022

Following a two year hiatus, Scotus Central Catholic’s Mr. Shamrock pageant was held Sunday night with Nick Ehlers named the winner.

The event was canceled in 2020 and was unable to take place last year due to a lack of contestants. On Sunday, though, nine male seniors took the stage to compete for this year’s title. Mr. Shamrock is hosted by Scotus Student Council.

Gavin Brabec, Eden Broberg and Ruby Martinez served as event hosts. This year’s judges were English teacher Becki Zanardi, social studies teacher Pat Brockhaus, 2021 Autumn Ball Queen Berlin Kluever, 2021 Homecoming King Devon Borchers, special guest judge Sandie Fischer of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and surprise guest judge Jacob Duhey, a former Scotus English teacher and assistant football coach.

Ehlers, who’s the son of Jason and Sarah Ehlers, wowed the crowd with his lighted dancing, which included him wearing bright green lights while moving along to music in the completely darkened room.

During the interview portion of the competition, Ehlers was asked what he would announce if the whole world was listening.

“Well, I would say, ‘Mom, I don't want another brother,’” said Ehlers, who has eight siblings.

Ehlers also noted during the interview that if he was on a deserted island with one Scotus faculty member, he would want that person to be assistant football coach Roger Krienke.

“He has the body of a Greek god,” Ehlers said.

Contestants also took part in a runway segment during which they dressed up to catch the girl of their dreams.

Ehlers strutted the runway in his football uniform. He’s known for his “stick jump,” in which he brings his knees up to his chest as he hops two or three times.

“He plans to land a stick jump until girls contact with this seller outfit,” Broberg announced.

Ben Policky, who’s the son of Deana and William Policky, was named runner-up of Mr. Shamrock.

Policky stunned the crowd with his rendition of “Starry Destination” by Pepper Coyote. During the runway part of the pageant, Policky showed off his bat wings.

“He’s looking to soar into his girl’s heart with his incredible wings,” Brabec said.

Policky noted his most memorable moment at Scotus during the interview segment.

“At the eighth grade science bowl there was a question … nobody got it … before I buzzed in and answered correctly,” he said. “It freaked the other the other team out and it's a running joke in the quiz bowl meetings.”

If he could be any famous person, dead or alive, Policky stated he would be Isabelle Rezazadeh, a DJ who goes by the stage name Rezz who is known for her production work.

Policky was also asked what he would say if the whole world was listening, for which he spoke about non-fungible tokens which are digital assets that represent real-world objects. These objects can include such things as art, music and in-game items.

“NFTs are a scam … (the people who utilize them) don't care for either art quality or your copyright law and as an artist, I don't support that,” Policky said.

Other contestants included Chris Adame, the son of Rocio and Antonino Adame; Zane Beiermann, the son of Steve and Krista Beiermann; Nolan Fleming, the son of Brandi and Shane Fleming; Garrett Oakley, the son of Chad and Michelle Oakley; Luke Przymus, the son of Clint Przymus and Beth Klitz; Tyler Stuart, the son of Chad Stuart and the late Terri Stuart; and Seth VunCannon, the son of Mike and Jenni VunCannon.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

