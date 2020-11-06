WATCH NOW: Election commissioner talks about delayed results

Platte County residents didn’t see general election results until late morning Wednesday. But, according to Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn, this was mainly due to being short-staffed, an overwhelming voter turnout and a learning curve with new equipment.

The election was held Tuesday, but Platte County unofficial results weren't made available until around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It had taken us a while to go through all of the ballots that we had. We had followed procedures really close to make sure we did everything right,” Sebourn said in an interview Thursday. “We had to get the ballots up here and get them from the polls because … people were still voting at 8 p.m. It was a matter of getting stuff here and we had a lot of early ballots that we were trying to get done … we did have some staff here that had gotten sick and other issues.”

Sebourn later elaborated that those working in her office on Election Day included herself, her usual full-time employee and another individual temporarily working full-time for election season.