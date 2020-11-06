WATCH NOW: Election commissioner talks about delayed results

Platte County residents didn’t see general election results until late morning Wednesday. But, according to Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn, this was mainly due to being short-staffed, an overwhelming voter turnout and a learning curve with new equipment.
The election was held Tuesday, but Platte County unofficial results weren't made available until around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
“It had taken us a while to go through all of the ballots that we had. We had followed procedures really close to make sure we did everything right,” Sebourn said in an interview Thursday. “We had to get the ballots up here and get them from the polls because … people were still voting at 8 p.m. It was a matter of getting stuff here and we had a lot of early ballots that we were trying to get done … we did have some staff here that had gotten sick and other issues.”
Sebourn later elaborated that those working in her office on Election Day included herself, her usual full-time employee and another individual temporarily working full-time for election season.
She brought in five or six others to help out on a part-time basis; however, two of those individuals had left while a third was asked to leave, she said. A poll worker came to the office to help out, meaning that there were three other people there that night assisting the main staff.
There were two individuals – one Democrat and one Republican – feeding ballots into the election counting scanner with Sebourn supervising. Also, a few employees with ExpressVote, the election equipment company, were present in case of technical problems.
A resolution board, also comprised of a Democrat and a Republican, was also on hand. The board steps in when the scanner is unable to count a vote, which happened frequently Tuesday night, Sebourn noted.
“It’s a slow process, you know, when you’ve got voters (marking) their ballot and they change their mind on the ballot, they cross something out or don’t mark the ballot right – we have to have a board recreate that ballot,” she said.
The sheer number of ballots overwhelmed her office, Sebourn said.
“We had 20,739 registered voters in Platte County and 15,470 voters cast their vote so that’s quite a few ballots,” she noted.
Some precincts ran out of ballots, causing voters to use digital ExpressVote machines which further delayed the process. Additionally, the Butler County Clerk’s Office provided Sebourn with blank ExpressVote ballots; ExpressVote machines can print the needed information onto a blank ballot.
The Election Commissioner’s Office began scanning ballots about 10 p.m. Tuesday, though there were still three precincts that hadn’t yet checked in as residents were still voting, she said. Sebourn and staff stayed overnight in the courthouse to finish counting ballots, and they didn’t finish until about 11 a.m.
“There really hasn’t been any issues regarding Platte County that has risen in the Secretary of State’s Office,” Cindi Allen of the Secretary of State’s Office said, in a voicemail to the Telegram left Thursday morning.
“They did run short of ballots so printed ballots were sent out to Platte County during the election. They stayed up through the night to count the ballots. There were an overwhelming number of voters who came in to vote during this election, so that was really the only glitch besides running out of ballots. They had the results to us in the morning.”
Also working against Sebourn’s office were downed phone services, new computer software and ExpressVote equipment that had arrived right before the election.
“We did the best that we could with all that we had to work with,” Sebourn said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
