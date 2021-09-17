WATCH NOW: Emerald rings in National Assisted Living Week with barbecue

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus residents have not seen family or friends in the last 18 months but the assisted living facility staff members wanted to change that.

As part of National Assisted Living Week, Emerald hosted a barbecue Wednesday for family and friends at its facility, 2855 40th Ave. About 60 folks came for the event, according to Emerald Assistant Living Director Kris Tinsley.

Emerald staff members had the event spread throughout the facility as some groups ate outside while others were inside. The barbecue had all the traditional fixings: potatoes, baked beans, chips, hamburgers, hot dogs, fruit and cookies.

“We haven’t been together and a lot of them haven’t seen each other since COVID,” Emerald Nursing & Rehab marketing and admissions coordinator Kari Hofer said. “… It’s been a year-and-a-half since we’ve had people in the building. We wanted to make sure everyone could get together. … Being on lockdown last year was hard.”

Hofer said staff members made sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by having the attendees wear masks and by spreading out the seating.