WATCH NOW: Emerald rings in National Assisted Living Week with barbecue

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus residents have not seen family or friends in the last 18 months but the assisted living facility staff members wanted to change that.
As part of National Assisted Living Week, Emerald hosted a barbecue Wednesday for family and friends at its facility, 2855 40th Ave. About 60 folks came for the event, according to Emerald Assistant Living Director Kris Tinsley.
Emerald staff members had the event spread throughout the facility as some groups ate outside while others were inside. The barbecue had all the traditional fixings: potatoes, baked beans, chips, hamburgers, hot dogs, fruit and cookies.
“We haven’t been together and a lot of them haven’t seen each other since COVID,” Emerald Nursing & Rehab marketing and admissions coordinator Kari Hofer said. “… It’s been a year-and-a-half since we’ve had people in the building. We wanted to make sure everyone could get together. … Being on lockdown last year was hard.”
Hofer said staff members made sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by having the attendees wear masks and by spreading out the seating.
“We’re trying to spread out so families can be together and visit over here,” she said. “Now, people are all over visiting.”
Last year, such a get-together was impossible due to COVID-19 but Emerald still celebrated the annual observance, Hofer said.
Tinsley said during previous National Assisted Living Week festivities, Emerald would have music programs or an ice cream social.
“This year, since it’s been so long, we decided to maybe get everybody together,” she said.
Emerald Administrator Chelsey Hoan said additionally staff members also brought in live music and food from local restaurants as part of the week.
“We’ve had games, prizes and a lot of fun activities to celebrate the week and everybody who lives at our assisted living facility,” Hoan said.
According to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living website, National Assisted Living Week was started in 1995 by NCAL. It was created as a way for nursing home residents, friends, family, staff, volunteers and community members to recognize the role assisted living plays for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, according to the AHCA and NCAL website.
The yearly observance doesn’t only provide events and activities but its goal is to also educate the public about long-term care, according to AHCA and NCAL.
Hofer said the National Assisted Living Week barbecue was a win-win for everyone.
“It’s been a big boost for staff and morale,” Hofer said. “… This was our big hooray event to get family and friends together.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.