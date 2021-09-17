 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Emerald rings in National Assisted Living Week with barbecue
WATCH NOW: Emerald rings in National Assisted Living Week with barbecue

Emerald Nursing & Rehab Administrator Chelsey Roan talks about the nursing facility's festivities happening this week
barbecue

Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus staff and attendees get some food Wednesday at a barbecue as part of National Assisted Living Week. It was the first time in 18 months where friends and family could see their loved ones. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus residents have not seen family or friends in the last 18 months but the assisted living facility staff members wanted to change that.

As part of National Assisted Living Week, Emerald hosted a barbecue Wednesday for family and friends at its facility, 2855 40th Ave. About 60 folks came for the event, according to Emerald Assistant Living Director Kris Tinsley.

Emerald staff members had the event spread throughout the facility as some groups ate outside while others were inside. The barbecue had all the traditional fixings: potatoes, baked beans, chips, hamburgers, hot dogs, fruit and cookies.

“We haven’t been together and a lot of them haven’t seen each other since COVID,” Emerald Nursing & Rehab marketing and admissions coordinator Kari Hofer said. “… It’s been a year-and-a-half since we’ve had people in the building. We wanted to make sure everyone could get together. … Being on lockdown last year was hard.”

Hofer said staff members made sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by having the attendees wear masks and by spreading out the seating.

chips

Lana Reed stocks bags of chips Wednesday at Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus' barbecue. The event was part of National Assisted Living Week.  

“We’re trying to spread out so families can be together and visit over here,” she said. “Now, people are all over visiting.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year, such a get-together was impossible due to COVID-19 but Emerald still celebrated the annual observance, Hofer said.

Tinsley said during previous National Assisted Living Week festivities, Emerald would have music programs or an ice cream social.

“This year, since it’s been so long, we decided to maybe get everybody together,” she said.

Emerald Administrator Chelsey Hoan said additionally staff members also brought in live music and food from local restaurants as part of the week.

“We’ve had games, prizes and a lot of fun activities to celebrate the week and everybody who lives at our assisted living facility,” Hoan said.

According to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living website, National Assisted Living Week was started in 1995 by NCAL. It was created as a way for nursing home residents, friends, family, staff, volunteers and community members to recognize the role assisted living plays for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, according to the AHCA and NCAL website.

The yearly observance doesn’t only provide events and activities but its goal is to also educate the public about long-term care, according to AHCA and NCAL.

sign

A sign welcoming back friends and family is on display Wednesday at Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus. The assisted living facility held a barbecue which was attended by around 60 community members. 

Hofer said the National Assisted Living Week barbecue was a win-win for everyone.

“It’s been a big boost for staff and morale,” Hofer said. “… This was our big hooray event to get family and friends together.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

