WATCH NOW: EMS Week only highlights firefighters' pride in serving Columbus

For the most part, Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said National Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Week has been just like any other for the Columbus Fire Department.
"For us, EMS Week is business as usual," Miller said. "...We have had some really nice recognition from organizations that we work with. The hospital has provided some lunches for our EMS workers in recognition of all that they do."
Miller added that some people have dropped off very well-received snacks at the fire station, 4630 Howard Blvd. in Columbus.
Miller said the overwhelming majority -- about 85% -- of Columbus calls to CFD are EMS-related. The other 15% are fire, hazmat or something else.
CFD Firefighter and Medic Adam Pitts said EMS may respond to a variety of calls, including medical emergencies such as a stroke or cardiac arrest, or injuries caused by accidents.
Pitts said members of the department work in three shifts covering 24 hours each. There are five people per shift, he said, each of them on double-duty as a firefighter and/or medic, as needed.
In the last few weeks, I’ve had two different yet very similar and interesting socially dist…
All of CFD's full-time members have at least Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)-Basic certification.
Miller said 12 of the department's 16 full-time staff members are EMT-Paramedics and the other four are EMT-Basic, along with another 15 EMT-Basic volunteer members.
Pitts said EMT-Paramedics are trained and certified to provide more advanced medical care, including inserting an airway.
"We do advanced life support in Columbus. We do everything from lift assists to advanced diagnostics on scene to determine someone's medical condition and we do treatment in the field prior to transporting them to the hospital," Miller said.
There are some courses EMT-Basics can take to be able to administer medications or more advanced care, but Firefighter and EMT-Basic Tim Moser said those things generally fall to an EMT-Paramedic.
Moser is working to earn his EMT-Paramedic certification.
Miller said it takes someone about a year to earn the EMT-Paramedic certification, between the training they do at the hospital, their on-duty practical experience and the classes they must attend on their days off.
Miller added that CFD's staff has worked very hard over the last year or so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They really went the extra mile. We had very few of our staff become infected, but once they did the remaining staff stepped up and made sure we were adequately staffed," Miller said.
CFD changed quite a few EMS procedures due to the pandemic.
"We took extra measures to make sure our personnel were staying safe and limiting exposure to patients or the public that was unnecessary," Miller said. "...When a patient needs care we have to get into the back of the ambulance with them or go into their home and provide care. We used extra personal protective equipment for those situations throughout the pandemic -- masks, suits, goggles."
The department also introduced extra steps to decontaminate and sanitize equipment, vehicles and personnel after they were done responding to a call.
For the most part, things have returned to normal. All members of the department who wish to be vaccinated have been, Miller said.
"We still take every precaution in a case that has COVID-like symptoms to reduce the probability of contamination and to clean up afterwards," Miller said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.