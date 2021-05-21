WATCH NOW: EMS Week only highlights firefighters' pride in serving Columbus

Pitts said EMT-Paramedics are trained and certified to provide more advanced medical care, including inserting an airway.

"We do advanced life support in Columbus. We do everything from lift assists to advanced diagnostics on scene to determine someone's medical condition and we do treatment in the field prior to transporting them to the hospital," Miller said.

There are some courses EMT-Basics can take to be able to administer medications or more advanced care, but Firefighter and EMT-Basic Tim Moser said those things generally fall to an EMT-Paramedic.

Moser is working to earn his EMT-Paramedic certification.

Miller said it takes someone about a year to earn the EMT-Paramedic certification, between the training they do at the hospital, their on-duty practical experience and the classes they must attend on their days off.

Miller added that CFD's staff has worked very hard over the last year or so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They really went the extra mile. We had very few of our staff become infected, but once they did the remaining staff stepped up and made sure we were adequately staffed," Miller said.

CFD changed quite a few EMS procedures due to the pandemic.